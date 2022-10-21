Ever wondered what it would be like to stay at a haunted hotel?
Most people might think of a haunting as lights flickering, a creepy lady in mist walking towards you, or even two little siblings messing with you. Well, that is exactly what you might experience when staying at The Irwin Street Inn & Restaurant.
The Irwin Street Inn & Restaurante, located at 522 N. Irwin St., was built in 1886. Before this building was a hotel and restaurant, it is said to have been a party house that was later destroyed by a fire that had occurred in downtown Hanford. The property opened as a restaurant and hotel around 1980 and has seen many owners in that time. The Hanford Irwin Street Inn & Restaurante does not only provide rooms and food but also provides other services like weddings and hosts other similar events.
Though, have you ever wondered what truly happened on the property of The Irwin Street Inn & Restaurante? Is it truly haunted, as the rumors and internet comments suggest?
When interviewing Ricardo Lara-Saiz, a young local man who has worked at The Irwin Street Inn & Restaurant for now eight years, he spoke about his personal experiences working at the establishment. Lara-Saiz and others had taken a photo from across the street while observing a lady wearing an old Victorian dress inside the hotel. He believes the Carnegie Museum may have the photo now.
It is said that The Irwin Street Inn & Restaurant is haunted by three ghosts. Those three ghosts are a woman, a little girl and a little boy.
The stories go that guests have experienced, seen and heard things in certain rooms. Some experiences are more unsettling than others. Over Lara-Saiz's eight years employed at the hotel, he has heard hundreds of people tell him different stories they have experienced, he said.
And he has his own stories to tell, as well. Late at night, Lara-Saiz would hear people walking up the stairs as he tried to sleep. Thinking it was guests exploring off-limits sections of the hotel, he would check on the noises only to find the apparitions of two ghosts — a man and a woman. This was the first occurrence that shocked Lara-Saiz when beginning his employment.
"Sometimes we get this dark feeling, and it’s not only me but the chief as well who was staying here. I can’t really explain the feeling, but I can say that it’s a feeling of dread. Just a scary feeling that I am now used to,” he said.
One night as Lara-Saiz was getting ready for bed, he put his cellphone down on the nightstand next to him, only to discover that its light began to illuminate a disembodied face right in front of him.
"It popped in front of me like a bubble,” he said.
After seeing many things happen while at work, Lara-Saiz still stays strong and professional when experiencing spooky hotel guests, he said.
Despite the rumors of hauntings and the possibility of a tragic past, the hotel's charm and beauty still lure patrons who wish to spend a relaxing night or two in the scenic hotel.
The Irwin Street Inn & Restaurante should not only be known for the mystery and unknown occurrences that are said to happen, but also for its beauty. The beautiful scenery, great service, amazing food, and benefits are well worth the stay.
Now, come on in and enjoy an amazing dinner along with the beautiful historic atmosphere — and maybe even see a little spooky show with it.
The Irwin Street Inn & Restaurant gives service options such as dine in, takeout and delivery.