Ever wondered what it would be like to stay at a haunted hotel?

Most people might think of a haunting as lights flickering, a creepy lady in mist walking towards you, or even two little siblings messing with you. Well, that is exactly what you might experience when staying at The Irwin Street Inn & Restaurant.  

The Irwin Street Inn & Restaurante, located at 522 N. Irwin St., was built in 1886. Before this building was a hotel and restaurant, it is said to have been a party house that was later destroyed by a fire that had occurred in downtown Hanford. The property opened as a restaurant and hotel around 1980 and has seen many owners in that time. The Hanford Irwin Street Inn & Restaurante does not only provide rooms and food but also provides other services like weddings and hosts other similar events.

