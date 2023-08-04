One vendor at the Thursday Night Marketplace created a buzz this week.
BeeSweet Honey and Pollinating Service, a returning vendor marking their third year of participation, is owned and operated by husband and wife duo Bobby and Linda Stephens. BeeSweet Honey has become a fixture at the marketplace. For Bobby, beekeeping is more than just a business; it's a family legacy.
“Beekeeping has been in my family for around three generations," he said. "I’ve been beekeeping for about 12 years, but it was my dad who taught me the ins and outs of beekeeping — especially the importance of bees.”
The duo put the taste of the Central Valley into their honey — literally.
“We are Valley made, our bees can come from anywhere from Avenal to Madera, which is why we call our wildflower honey the Central Valley Bloom. It can be sourced from any flower around the valley, that's what you're getting in that jar; and that’s where we differ from a lot of companies in the Valley, we don’t sell to the big distributors. We keep our honey and sell it raw so there is no comparison, ours is and will continue to be far superior to any supermarket competitor,” said Bobby.
Beyond offering an array of tasty honeys, BeeSweet Honey also provides essential pollinating and swarm removal services.
“We pollinate anything we can, we’ve done watermelons, cantaloupes and almonds," Linda said. "Bobby also goes out and picks up swarms. If people ever have swarms gather in their bushes or homes he can safely relocate the bees wherever needed.”
As the shoppers gathered around BeeSweet Honey's stand at the marketplace, they were not only treated to a variety of honey samples, but also learned about the nutritional benefits honey provides.
“We always try to educate our clients on the benefits of honey and how to replace sugar with it,” Linda said.
The Stephens' passion for beekeeping and their dedication to environmental sustainability were topics of conversation in their interactions with visitors.
“It takes about 30,000 bees to make a jar of honey, and the lifespan of a bee is only about two weeks. So 30,000 of these little guys are working their entire lives for us,” noted Bobby.