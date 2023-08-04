beesweet

BeeSweet Honey and Pollinating Service is a regular vendor at the Thursday Night Marketplace in Hanford. 

 Alex Diaz, Contributor

One vendor at the Thursday Night Marketplace created a buzz this week.

BeeSweet Honey and Pollinating Service, a returning vendor marking their third year of participation, is owned and operated by husband and wife duo Bobby and Linda Stephens. BeeSweet Honey has become a fixture at the marketplace. For Bobby, beekeeping is more than just a business; it's a family legacy.

“Beekeeping has been in my family for around three generations," he said.  "I’ve been beekeeping for about 12 years, but it was my dad who taught me the ins and outs of beekeeping — especially the importance of bees.” 

