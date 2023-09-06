Parts of the high speed rail construction route through the Valley were swamped earlier this year by widespread flooding. Currently, work carries on along the 63-mile stretch through Kings, Tulare and Kern counties. The HSR Authority has targeted running trains in the Central Valley by 2030.

One of the most visible high speed rail structures locally is the Hanford Viaduct — the largest in the Central Valley spanning over a mile and nearly 6,330 feet long.

Located in Kings County just east of Hanford, the viaduct will allow high-speed trains to cross over Grangeville Boulevard, San Joaquin Valley Railroad, and State Route 198 as they travel north or south. This section of the viaduct — just north of 198 — will also be the home of the future HS Rail station.

