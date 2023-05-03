John Lindt

The California High-Speed Rail project is under construction across the floodplain near old Tulare Lake in Kings and Tulare counties, and suffering the same flooding problems many local farms, livestock owners and ditch companies are experiencing.

The good news is the rail alignment — already in various stages of construction — is elevated above the 100-year flood level, and dirt embankments are even higher at proposed road overcrossings and underpasses.

Rail embankments are at least 2-feet higher than the 100-year storm event, say officials. The recent flood flows did not top any of the rail guideways that have been constructed in the South Valley.

