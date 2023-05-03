The California High-Speed Rail project is under construction across the floodplain near old Tulare Lake in Kings and Tulare counties, and suffering the same flooding problems many local farms, livestock owners and ditch companies are experiencing.
The good news is the rail alignment — already in various stages of construction — is elevated above the 100-year flood level, and dirt embankments are even higher at proposed road overcrossings and underpasses.
Rail embankments are at least 2-feet higher than the 100-year storm event, say officials. The recent flood flows did not top any of the rail guideways that have been constructed in the South Valley.
In fact, an earthen rail embankment was recently used to help build levees and raise roadways, including a road along Avenue 56, according to Central Valley Deputy Regional Director Toni Tinoco. The embankment would have created the ramps up to the overpass that is to be constructed, supporting Avenue 56 over the high-speed rail guideway.
High-speed rail also coordinated with dairy farmers to use high-speed rail property to transport and relocate livestock.
More dirt from other sections is being used to build up levees, officials say. It is not clear if dirt from the project can help build up the Corcoran levee.
The rail authority also plans to reopen Angiola Canal in Tulare County, flood some reservoirs on high-speed rail property and provide k-rail to local counties for road closures. Equipment brought into the area to build the rail line is being put to use to prevent more flooding.
In addition, the rail authority, contractor Dragados-Flatiron Joint Venture (DFJV) and subcontractor Papich, temporarily reopened Whitley Avenue (State Route 137) as one of Corcoran’s evacuation routes until further notice.
Rail construction at the Deer Creek Viaduct and Tule River Viaduct has been impacted by flooding and loss of access. The rail authority and its contractor are evaluating options for removing the water so that construction can continue.
Cooler April slows "big melt"
The statewide snowpack overall melted at a slower pace than average over the month of April due to below average temperatures early in the month and increased cloud cover, according to the Department of Water Resources.
An average of 12 inches of the snowpack’s snow water equivalent has melted in the past month and it now contains an average of 49.2 inches. Up in the Kaweah watershed, about half the snow built up in the Giant Forest at 6,000 feet has now melted. Mother Nature had mercy on the Tulare Basin, dropping just 0.1 inches of new precipitation in April vs 17.1 inches in March.
Damage reported to Friant Kern Canal project
In the Tule River watershed near Terra Bella, significant flooding damaged construction underway along the middle reach of the Friant-Kern Canal, where contractors are building a new canal pathway.
“Things are definitely out of whack just because of all the rain and water that came through here, and the breaching of the banks and all the sand and sediment that built up,” said David Dees, operations supervisor for the Friant Water Authority.
Trees under water
The Farm Bureau reports that Richard Matoian, president of American Pistachio Growers, estimates that 2,500 acres of pistachios are underwater.
Almond acreage drops with price
USDA reported a few weeks ago that California’s 2022 almond acreage is estimated at 1,630,000 acres, 1.2% lower than the 2021 acreage of 1,650,000. The drop comes as a result of a 15% decline in new plantings of California’s No. 1 nut tree, paralleling lower grower prices in the past few years.
California’s almond acreage decreased for the first time in more than a quarter century, notes the Almond Board of California.
Of the total acreage for 2022, 1,350,000 acres were bearing, 2.3% above 2021, and 280,000 acres were non-bearing, down 15.2% from 2021. Preliminary bearing acreage for 2023 is estimated at 1,380,000 acres.
Fresno, Kern, Stanislaus, Merced and Madera were the leading counties, accounting for 75% of the total bearing acreage.
Fresno/Tulare/Kings slowdown
A closer look at the numbers locally show that Fresno County almond growers went on a planting spree from 2014 to 2018 planting in excess of 14,000 acres yearly over the time. But in 2022 growers hit the brakes - planting just 1,800 acres.
Tulare County growers planted over 3,400 acres in 2018 but last year planted just 176 acres of almonds, says the report. A similar trend was seen in Kings County, where growers planted about 3,500 acres in 2015 but were down to 73 new acres in 2021 and just 225 in 2022.
USDA says farmers enjoyed prices in the $3 to $4 per pound range in 2014 and 2015 but they dropped to about $1.70 in 2021. Most recently prices are being quoted about $1.50 per pound.
California population decline slows
Hanford, Avenal gain in latest report
Stable births, fewer deaths, and a rebound in foreign immigration slowed California’s recent population decline in 2022, with the state’s population estimated at 38,940,231 people as of Jan. 1 according to new data released this month by the California Department of Finance.
The 0.35-percent population decline for 2022, roughly 138,400 persons, marks a slowdown compared to the recent decline during the COVID-19 pandemic. The number compares to about a 208,000 person decline in 2021.
In Kings County, the population is down just under 500 while Avenal and Hanford grew their numbers. Chart shows 2021 numbers followed by 2022.
Parts of Sequoia National Park unlikely to open this summer
Many of the popular destinations in Sequoia National Park are not likely to open this summer, park officials say. The news will, no doubt, put a big crimp in tourism activity in Tulare County, the gateway to the park.
Due to severe road damage along the Highway 180 corridor between Grant Grove and Cedar Grove, Caltrans does not expect repairs to be completed before the end of the summer season. This means public access is not expected into the Cedar Grove area of Kings Canyon National Park for the 2023 summer season.
It is unclear whether iconic Mineral King Valley will be open this summer as well due to severe road damage from heavy rain and road washout.
Along the main Generals Highway up from Three Rivers, the park is closed and may not open until July, putting all the very popular destinations like the General Sherman Tree off limits.
Even if the main access opens this summer it is unlikely you will be able to visit Crystal Cave, as the road to the cave suffered significant damage.