J. Mark Powell.jpg

Henry had a sharp eye. He paid close attention to what people around him were doing–and what they weren't. One observation in the 19th century forever changed how Americans buy food products, revolutionizing the food industry and making him rich to boot.

You still use the change he introduced every time you shop at the grocery store.

And it all started with horseradish. Really.

Holy Cow! History is written by novelist, former TV journalist and diehard history buff J. Mark Powell. Have a historic mystery that needs solving? A forgotten moment worth remembering? Please send it to HolyCow@insidesources.com.

Recommended for you