A pair of medical professionals are joining local Adventists teams.
Adventist Health Medical Office in Kingsburg has announced it is welcoming Mustafa Kagalwalla, MD, to its staff. Kagalwalla has seven years of experiencing caring for patients and is Board Certified in both internal medicine and nephrology.
Kagalwalla comes to us most recently from Kidney Care Center in Merrillville, Indiana, where he’s served as a nephrologist for the past two years. Fluent in English, Hindi and Urdu, he most commonly cares for adults and seniors who need preventative medicine and treatments for diabetes, hypertension and chronic kidney disease.
Originally from Bhopal, India, Kagalwalla ranked in the top one percent in the National Standard Examination in Biology, and again in the top one percent statewide in the National Standard Examination in Chemistry.
Kagalwalla completed his M.B.B.S. (Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery Degree) at Lokmanya Tilak Municipal Medical College and General Hospital in Mumbai, India. He then completed his internal medicine residency at Mount Sinai Saint Luke’s-West Hospital Center in New York and his nephrology fellowship at University of Illinois at Chicago.
Driven by a desire to help others, Kagalwalla has participated in studies dedicated to helping children suffering from malnutrition and in research conducted by the Department of Preventive and Social Medicine at Lokmanya Tilak Municipal Medical College and General Hospital. An avid volunteer, he has donated his time in India teaching impoverished children, performing health check-ups for children, and participating in awareness programs to educate women about preventive health.
“I was inspired to seek a career in medicine because I wanted to help people,” he says. “I love to provide the best and most up-to-date care to my patients.”
In his spare time, Kagalwalla enjoys cooking, playing soccer, and spending time with his wife, Umme Haani Malwi, MD, who is also joining Adventist Health in July.
Kagalwalla is accepting new patients and may be reached at the Adventist Health Medical Office in Kingsburg located at 1781 Simpson St. with a phone number of 559-897-6610.
Adventist Health Medical Office — Selma Central is pleased to welcome Jerald L. Pelayo, RN, MD, to its staff.
Fluent in English and Filipino, Pelayo has three years of experience practicing internal medicine, providing primary care services for adults and seniors. He commonly treats heart disease, kidney disease, liver disease, lung disease, diabetes mellitus, thyroid disease, stroke and hypertension, among many others.
As an avid learner, Pelayo consistently finished as class valedictorian from his primary until his postgraduate studies. In fact, he graduated Summa Cum Laude for his Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Mountain View College (Philippines) and Cum Laude for his Doctor of Medicine from the University of the East Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center (Philippines). He completed his residency training in internal medicine at Albert Einstein Medical Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, where he received several honors including the Sonia Stupniker award for his outstanding scholarly works.
Pelayo’s honors include recognition by the Philippine Board of Nursing as a 1st Placer among 67,095 examinees on the Nurses Licensure Examination in 2011, and by the Philippine Board of Medicine as a 1st Placer among 1,601 examinees on the Physicians Licensure Examination in 2018. He was also the recipient of the Young Alumnus Award from the UERM – College of Medicine Alumni Association and Outstanding Alumnus Award from Mountain View College in 2019.
In addition to serving as a peer reviewer for numerous international journals, Pelayo has published at least 23 pubmed-indexed research papers (with almost 400 citations) focusing on COVID and COVID-related complications, cardiorenal syndrome, hepatorenal syndrome, acute and chronic kidney diseases, and congestive heart failure. He has also presented his research papers in several international forums.
He is affiliated with many prominent organizations, including the Philippine Nurses Association, UERMMMCI College of Medicine Alumni Association, the Philippine Medical Association, and the American College of Physicians, to name a few.
Originally from the Philippines, Pelayo is an avid volunteer with a passion to help others. He has served as a medical and surgical mission volunteer in different regions of the Philippines. “I was inspired by my mother to practice medicine,” he says. “I am happy to be able to touch lives in meaningful ways—physically, mentally, emotionally and spiritually.”
In his spare time, Pelayo enjoys spending time with his wife and two-year-old son in addition to composing original music, playing piano, singing, playing badminton and volleyball, swimming, hiking and reading.
Dr. Pelayo is accepting new patients and may be reached at Adventist Health Medical Office - Selma Central located at 2141 N. High St, with a phone number of 559-856-6110.