The award-winning trade publication, Restaurant Business, recently released its national Top 100 Independent Restaurants list, ranking Harris Ranch Inn & Restaurant as No. 1 in California and 33rd in the United States.
Harris Ranch Inn & Restaurant is being called “a force in the San Joaquin Valley’s culinary industry” and is among “America’s hardest-charging and highest-grossing restaurants.” The Top 100 ranking places Harris Ranch as the highest-grossing independent restaurant in California, ranking higher on the list than 11 other California-based restaurants.
Harris Ranch Inn & Restaurant grossed $18.8 million in total food and beverage sales for 2021. Those sales were produced from over 641,000 meals served with an average check of $29, placing Harris Ranch as No. 6 in the nation for meals served.