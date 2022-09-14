Harris Farms and Santa Anita Race Track have announced the creation of new scholarship opportunities to promote the thoroughbred in the sporthorse disciplines.
Two $1,000 scholarships will be awarded annually, one for the junior rider thoroughbred and one for the amateur rider thoroughbred partnership. The goal is to help the junior/amateur rider advance with their thoroughbred from the local unrated shows or opportunity classes to the USEF-rated competition, according to a release.
The recipient shall receive an award of $1,000, to further their training and competition opportunities. Eligible expenses include lessons or clinics, travel expenses directly related to receiving instruction, competition fees, etc. The recipient must attest that he/she will continue to pursue training and competing with their Thoroughbred for the duration of the scholarship, and will notify Harris Farms and or Santa Anita if they are unable to continue to do so.
Requirements for application:
- Applicants must submit an essay about themselves and their Thoroughbred partner.
- Applicants must submit a video of them competing with their Thoroughbred.
- Applicants must provide two letters of recommendation, for example from a trainer or veterinarian.
- The Thoroughbred must have no experience or be in their first year of USEF-recognized competition (not including opportunity classes).
- The Thoroughbred must be registered with the Thoroughbred Incentive Program.
- The applicant must have participated in 2’6 or higher TIP Classes at two different show venues for the qualifying year.
The Scholarship will be awarded to the applicant who meets all requirements and shows a passion and commitment to the Thoroughbred breed in the Sporthorse world. Previous scholarship winners are not eligible. The recipient agrees to allow Harris Farms and or Santa Anita to post their names on any of the affiliated websites. Recipients agree to provide a quarterly photograph and a written update on their progress and use of funds. The recipient must be a U.S citizen or permanent resident and will be solely responsible for any federal, state, or local taxes.
Please send applications to lisatorres@harrisfarms.com
. Applications close on November 30th, 2022 for the 2023 scholarship year. Winners will be announced 30 days after the last show on the 2022 show calendar.