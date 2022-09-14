Harris Farms and Santa Anita Race Track have announced the creation of new scholarship opportunities to promote the thoroughbred in the sporthorse disciplines.
 
Two $1,000 scholarships will be awarded annually, one for the junior rider thoroughbred and one for the amateur rider thoroughbred partnership. The goal is to help the junior/amateur rider advance with their thoroughbred from the local unrated shows or opportunity classes to the USEF-rated competition, according to a release.

