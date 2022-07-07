Caitlin Mendes of Hanford was selected as the 2022 Dairy Princess for the California Milk Advisory Board’s (CMAB) District 5 Central in a crowning event held on June 24 at the Raven Barn in Selma.
Mendes will represent District 5 Central, which includes Kings County. As Dairy Princess, she will play a key role on the CMAB’s Communications Services team in meeting community relations objectives.
She is the daughter of Monica and Joe Mendes, and grew up on her family’s dairy farm. She is a junior at Central Valley Christian High School, and plans to attend California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo, to pursue a degree in Agricultural Business. As an active member of the Central Valley Christian FFA Chapter, Mendes shows dairy heifers bred on her family’s dairy, is a member of the Cattle Evaluation Judging Team, Meats Judging Team, and participates in numerous speech contests.
Mendes recently won Junior Champion at the Western Classic Dairy Show. She is a member of the Central Valley Christian High School Soccer and Volleyball Teams, Club Volleyball, and the California Scholarship Federation. She is a volunteer for St. Aloysius Vacation Bible School and Life Teen Youth Group and is a member of the St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church.
Crowned 1st Alternate Dairy Princess, Jocelyn Fagundes, is the daughter of Manny and Nilda Fagundes. She recently graduated from Sierra Pacific High School, and plans to attend the College of the Sequoias. She will then transfer to either California State University, Fresno or California State University, Long Beach to pursue a degree in Psychology. She would like to become a correctional counselor at a prison. She is an active member of the Hanford FFA Chapter as well as the Sierra Pacific High Cheer Team, Yearbook, and Ski Club. She received her Greenhand, Chapter, and State Farmer Degrees. In addition to being a member of California Scholarship Federation, Fagundes received academic awards for maintaining a GPA of 3.5 or higher throughout her high school career. She also is a member of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Laton.
She will assist the new District 5 Central Dairy Princess in her duties, which include speaking on behalf of the California dairy industry to various audiences throughout the year. As Dairy Princess and Alternate, Mendes and Fagundes attended a professional development training focused on presentation skills, advocating for the California dairy industry, leadership and business etiquette. Participants were judged on speaking ability, education, dairy background, poise, and personality. Judges for the contest were Tessa Curti Hall, Ryan Camera and Jana Zonneveld.
California is the nation’s leading milk producer. The state also makes more butter, ice cream and nonfat dry milk than any other state. The state is the second-largest producer of cheese and yogurt. Dairy products made with Real California Milk can be identified by the Real California Milk seal, which certifies they are made with milk produced on California dairy farms by California dairy farm families.