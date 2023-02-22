tim's drive-in
Tim's Drive-in, formerly an A&W Restaurant, celebrated its grand opening in Hanford Monday. 

 Parker Bowman, Staff

Like a proverbial phoenix, Tim’s Drive-In has risen from what was once Hanford’s A&W Restaurant.

After nearly 75 years in business, 28 of those under the ownership of the Te family, the A&W Restaurant on N. 10th Street, closed in September. Now, months later, Tim Te is reopening the beloved restaurant with a new name, new look and new — but familiar — menu.

“It’s nice to be back. I know the community’s been waiting for us to get back up and running,” Te said at the restaurant’s grand opening Monday.

Parker Bowman is a lifestyles reporter and editor for the Hanford Sentinel. He can be reached by email at PBowman@HanfordSentinel.com, or by calling his office phone at 559-583-2432.

