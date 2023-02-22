Like a proverbial phoenix, Tim’s Drive-In has risen from what was once Hanford’s A&W Restaurant.
After nearly 75 years in business, 28 of those under the ownership of the Te family, the A&W Restaurant on N. 10th Street, closed in September. Now, months later, Tim Te is reopening the beloved restaurant with a new name, new look and new — but familiar — menu.
“It’s nice to be back. I know the community’s been waiting for us to get back up and running,” Te said at the restaurant’s grand opening Monday.
About half a dozen families and solo diners enjoyed meals on the restaurant’s patio Monday afternoon, with more enjoying meals inside their cars, via the vintage carhop style drive-in.
“Opening up this morning, I didn’t know what to expect,” Te said. “But looking around here, you see a full parking lot. I think people were ready. I thought I’d have to win everybody back over, but people are excited to see what we’re able to bring.”
In September, the Te family, formerly run by Tim’s parents, posted a note on the door of the business that stated, “Due to a conflict of interest in the direction of the company the owners have decided to part ways with America’s oldest restaurant franchise.”
Downtown Visalia’s A&W Restaurant closed in 2021, as well.
However, Te feels that returning customers will still the great food that they’re used to.
“I wanted to bring back some old favorites. We can’t be A&W, but I wanted to find burgers similar to what we had,” Te said. “I’ve hand-picked everything. Everything on the menu is something I’ve tried and felt strongly enough that it would be good to serve to our customers.”
Te said that one of the popular menu items on grand opening day was the California burger, which is akin to A&W’s papa burger, but with a “California twist.” He added that the big barbecue bacon burger is also popular. He said that fans of Wendy’s baconator burger will enjoy its fried onions, barbecue sauce, lettuce, cheese and bacon, adding that it has “double the bacon.”
Te is happy to take over the family business, saying he knows “the ins and outs.” He worked at the A&W for his parents while attending Hanford High School and would often spend his evenings and weekends cooking French fries or making root beer with his dad, he said.
Tim’s Drive-in is located at 1113 N 10th Ave, Hanford.