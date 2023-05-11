“C” was for “cookie” in downtown Hanford Thursday afternoon, as Modern  Farmouse Cookies celebrated its brick-and-mortar grand opening.

And before the doors were even open at noon, there was a line down the block.

“I’m excited. It’s more than I anticipated,” said owner and baker Jennifer Thornton, adding that she hoped she’d have enough cookies to last the day.

Editor/Lifestyles

Parker Bowman is a lifestyles reporter and editor for the Hanford Sentinel. He can be reached by email at PBowman@HanfordSentinel.com, or by calling his office phone at 559-583-2432.

Recommended for you