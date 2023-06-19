Water was on the menu at a town hall meeting held in Hanford Friday night.
The Kings County Democrats hosted a non-partisan town hall event centered around water issues at the Civic Auditorium — those issues ranged from the many long droughts the state has endured to the Valley’s current state of being retaken by the waters of Tulare Lake and the dilemmas the state faces from both extremes.
The event’s keynote speaker was Valley journalist Mark Arax, the award-winning author of “The Dreamt Land: Chasing Water and Dust across California” and the co-author of “The King of California: J.G. Boswell and the Making of a Secret American Empire.”
“What is sustainable? What makes the most sense? We’ve been blessed with these rivers that run across our valley. We’ve been blessed with class I soil. We’ve been blessed with sunshine and a Mediterranean climate. It makes sense to turn this land into food – but we haven’t exactly turned it into food. We’ve turned it into nuts, fruits and some salads. Things like that,” Arax said. “But, let’s make the argument for this area to not be subdivisions, to not be mini-malls, but to be agriculture. But [in a way that’s] environmentally sustainable and in terms of human rights, sustainable too. “
Other speakers included Kings County Supervisor Doug Verboon, author Daniel J. O’Connell and Janaki Anagha, the director of community advocacy for the Community Water Center.
The Community Water Center advocates for water solutions for small and marginalized communities and works toward realizing the right to water for California communities. It has been headquartered in Visalia since 2012 and has since opened offices in Sacramento and Watsonville.
“It’s unfortunate that for a lot of these small communities across California, that lack affordable drinking water, not a lot has changed in terms of infrastructure development since ‘The Grapes of Wrath’ was written in the 1920s,” Anagha said.
She went on to say that more than 1 million Californians do not have access to affordable and reliable drinking water.
“These are the little towns that are providing the backbone of our agricultural economy, providing us a labor force for the $50 billion ag industry that we have in California,” she said.
According to Cathy Jorgenson, chair of the Kings County Democrats, subsequent town hall dates will be announced.