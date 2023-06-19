mark arax
Buy Now

Journalist and author Mark Arax speaks at a town hall event at the Hanford Civic Auditorium Friday evening. 

 Parker Bowman, Staff

Water was on the menu at a town hall meeting held in Hanford Friday night.

The Kings County Democrats hosted a non-partisan town hall event centered around water issues at the Civic Auditorium — those issues ranged from the many long droughts the state has endured to the Valley’s current state of being retaken by the waters of Tulare Lake and the dilemmas the state faces from both extremes.

The event’s keynote speaker was Valley journalist Mark Arax, the award-winning author of “The Dreamt Land: Chasing Water and Dust across California” and the co-author of “The King of California: J.G. Boswell and the Making of a Secret American Empire.”

Editor/Lifestyles

Parker Bowman is a lifestyles reporter and editor for the Hanford Sentinel. He can be reached by email at PBowman@HanfordSentinel.com, or by calling his office phone at 559-583-2432.

Recommended for you