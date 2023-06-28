The_Hanford_Sentinel_1991_04_21_page_4.jpg
Buy Now

City Editor Michel Todd, center, works while Dieter Kurtz, left, works on a computer in 1991 at the Sentinel office.

 Gary Kazanjian, Sentinel File Photo

The Hanford Joint Union High School District board of trustees on Tuesday voted to purchase the property and building at 300 W. 6th St. in Hanford — the current location of The Hanford Sentinel.

The appraised value and purchase price is $1.49 million plus required improvements once the purchase is complete. These funds will be paid from the Building Reserve Plan, according to the district.

According to the board’s agenda, once the sale is finalized, the property will become the location for the district office, district annex and Hanford Online Charter School.

