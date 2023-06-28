The Hanford Joint Union High School District board of trustees on Tuesday voted to purchase the property and building at 300 W. 6th St. in Hanford — the current location of The Hanford Sentinel.
The appraised value and purchase price is $1.49 million plus required improvements once the purchase is complete. These funds will be paid from the Building Reserve Plan, according to the district.
According to the board’s agenda, once the sale is finalized, the property will become the location for the district office, district annex and Hanford Online Charter School.
“We are excited to sell our Hanford Sentinel building to the Hanford Joint Union High School District," said Terri Leifeste, vice president/group publisher of Santa Maria News Media Inc. "This is a great building and we are glad to see that it will be used to its potential and that it will forward education in King County."
The Sentinel, owned by Santa Maria News Media Inc., has not announced where its next location will be, but is planning to relocate to a smaller building in the downtown area.
“This building has served as home to the Hanford Sentinel since 1991 and we have enjoyed occupying it. However, over the last several years, with the changes in our business and areas of our building that are no longer being used for what they once were, including the press room, mailroom and circulation call center, it is simply too much space for us,” said Leifeste.
The Sentinel and its staff have been headquartered in the 6th Street building since April of 1991.
In its nearly 140-year existence, the Sentinel has called only a handful of places home. In 1886, the newspaper opened in a building on Douty Street between 6th and 7th streets before moving to a former theater building in the 200 block of W. 7th Street.
Over Labor Day weekend in 1961, the Sentinel moved into its W. 8th Street location, where it stayed for about 30 years before moving into the 16,500-square foot current location, the former site of the Prairie Market.
The Hanford Sentinel currently produces and publishes The Sentinel five days a week as well as the weekly Selma Enterprise Kingsburg Recorder. Both papers are printed in Santa Maria. The Sentinel also publishes on its website hanfordsentinel.com.