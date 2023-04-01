At Turnstyle Gaming, it’s never “game over.”
Since opening in January, the Hanford esports lounge and arcade has been hosting video game tournaments and other events.
“Just because Hanford is a smaller community doesn’t necessarily mean we don’t feel the same way about video games that the rest of the esports community does,” said owner and manager Wesley Turner. “I just want to make sure there’s a local hub for people.”
Located at 2443 N. 10th Ave., the lounge is a spot for video game enthusiasts of all types, whether they’re competitive players, casual players or just spectators.
“We want to have an all-inclusive idea here so people can come in and feel comfortable with their friends or family, grandmas and grandpas — just whoever wants to play that day, essentially,” Turner said.
In the spirit of inclusiveness, the lounge also features games — more than 6,000 of them — that run the gamut of video game history.
The lounge area houses a competition area as well as many cozy couches and loveseats set up in front of various consoles like the state-of-the-art newest Xbox and Playstation models, alongside more classic and retro consoles like the original Nintendo Entertainment System and the Sega Dreamcast. There are also classic arcade cabinets lining the walls.
“Whenever kids come in with their parents, you see a competitive drive from the parents to show the kids what they’ve got on one of the older consoles. Every time, the kid is impressed that their parents even know how to play a video game,” Turner said.
Turner said that a virtual reality room is in the works for the future, as well.
Esports, or the competitive wing of the video game fandom, has exploded in popularity in recent years, with big-money competitive events being held all over the world, including the annual EVO competition in Las Vegas. Turnstyle Gaming hosts its own tournaments featuring competitive games like “Smash Brothers,” “Fortnite” and the upcoming “Street Fighter 6.”
Turner has been working on opening the location for about two years, he said. A former Gamestop manager, he found himself — like so many others — in uncertain territory when the COVID pandemic hit and he decided he wanted to branch out while sticking close to his love of video games.
“I still wanted to keep games going and I knew esports weren’t going to go away once everyone started feeling good again, so I started working on the idea right then, as COVID was just starting,” he said.
Visitors to the lounge and arcade can pay an hourly or daily fee to play any number of games on any number of consoles. Monthly memberships are also available. Discounts are offered for groups.
Turnstyle Gaming also offers video game coaching classes for those new to certain games or genres as well as veterans looking to reach the next level.