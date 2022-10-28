IMG_0023.jpg
Hanford Chamber of Commerce CEO Amory Marple stands in front of the Chamber entrance in the old courthouse building on Irwin Street.

 Gary Feinstein, Contributor

The Hanford Chamber of Commerce has been reaching out to the City of Hanford to renew some level of financial partnership.

The City was funding the Chamber through a $40,000 annual contract every fiscal year, but a City Council-approved ad-hoc subcommittee formed in October 2021 to discuss the contract, decided to end it.

The subcommittee consisted of councilmembers Kalish Morrow and Amanda Saltray.

