The City was funding the Chamber through a $40,000 annual contract every fiscal year, but a City Council-approved ad-hoc subcommittee formed in October 2021 to discuss the contract, decided to end it.
The subcommittee consisted of councilmembers Kalish Morrow and Amanda Saltray.
Amory Marple, Director and CEO at the Hanford Chamber of Commerce, said she doesn't know the city terminated the contract.
Morrow made a motion for an immediate termination of the contract, but the City Council felt it prudent to simply not renew the contract at the end of the fiscal year. The contract terminated on June 30 this year.
"Our Chamber has been in a constant state of rebuilding for over a decade," Morrow said this week. "They are also meant to be a lobbying group for their membership of businesses, which is difficult to do when the government is cutting you a check."
Morrow also said many Chambers across the country receive nominal tax payer funded subsidies while the Hanford Chamber has continued to be reliant on city funding.
Marple said she took the last 12 months to reassess how the Chamber would function without any funding from the City and has worked hard to ensure her organization is as fluid as possible.
The Chamber has kept afloat through membership dues and fundraisers, she said. There are currently 267 members of the Chamber of Commerce and recent fundraising events like the Wedding Expo and Harvest Festival have been successful, Marple said.
But the Chamber still needs assistance from the City, she said.
The need has prompted Marple to return to the Council twice this month, first on Oct. 4 to request a subcommittee be formed to work out a possible partnership.
Her most immediate concern, she said, was the possible waiver of rental fees on any city-owned facilities used by the Chamber of Commerce.
"A partnership between the City and its Chamber is crucial for the economic development of the Hanford community," she said at the meeting.
Marple's request was added as a regular agenda item for the City Council's consideration on Oct. 18. The Council unanimously agreed to table a decision on reforming the subcommittee until after the Nov. 8 election.
The recommendation came from Councilwoman Diane Sharp, who said the election results could alter who is sitting on the Council and it would be difficult to form a subcommittee with three council seats up for election.
Morrow said a possible exception could be made for a partnership that offsets some costs of community events like the annual Christmas Parade, but not for services to Chamber membership or potential members like ribbon cuttings.
Morrow said she is hopeful to be a part of the ad-hoc subcommittee if and when it is formed after the election.