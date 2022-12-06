The City of Hanford has awarded its remaining retail commercial cannabis permit to Embarc, a cannabis company that also plans to transform a portion of E. 7th Street in Downtown Hanford by creating a coworking and community space.
Embarc has six cannabis retail locations in California, including South Lake Tahoe, Alameda and Fresno. Embarc Hanford plans to redevelop an existing 3,600 square-foot building at 211 E. 7th St. for its retail boutique and home base for delivery services, according to a release from the City.
The project’s second phase involves the redevelopment of a 20,000 square-foot building into a public market and coworking space. Embarc Hanford purchased both buildings from lifelong Hanford resident and farmer Michael Miya, who will serve as an owner of Embarc Hanford as well as the chair of the Embarc Hanford community advisory board.
“We are thrilled and honored to have partnered with multi-generational resident and community leader, Michael Miya, in bringing Embarc to Hanford,” said Embarc CEO Lauren Carpenter. “This project envisions significant reimagination of the 200 block of East 7th Street and will bring additional high-paying jobs and tax revenues to the Hanford community. We are grateful to the City for this opportunity and look forward to hitting the ground running.”
After receiving five commercial cannabis applications earlier this year, staff from several different city departments reviewed and scored each business based on criteria including their proposed location and plans for the following: general business operations, neighborhood compatibility, air quality, labor and employment and safety and security.
Next, Hanford’s chief of police, finance director and deputy city manager held in-person interviews with representatives of four of the businesses and scored the businesses on an even wider set of criteria. After receiving the highest cumulative score, City Manager Mario Cifuentez officially selected Embarc as the winner of the City’s third cannabis permit.
“Embarc Hanford brings a whole new dynamic to the City’s cannabis program,” said Cifuentez. “Mr. Miya’s passion and vision for Hanford is unrivaled, and we look forward to welcoming Embarc to the east side of downtown in 2023.”
The company will hold panels, workshops and nonprofit partnership events as part of their effort to engage with the community and educate them about topics that help reduce the stigma of cannabis consumption.
“Embarc Hanford will serve as the gold standard for compliant, safe retail cannabis while delivering tangible community benefits outside the four walls of our dispensary,” said Embarc local owner Miya. “I look forward working hand and hand with our community advisory board of trusted, local leaders to ensure the financial benefits of retail cannabis are invested in the thoughtful revitalization of East 7th Street.”
Embarc Hanford joins two existing retail commercial cannabis businesses currently operating in Hanford: HerbNJoy and DELI by Caliva. Together, the businesses generate approximately $1.6 million annually in taxes and fees for the City of Hanford, supporting public safety services and parks. Embarc Hanford has also committed 1 percent of gross receipts to its internal community investment fund, supporting local organizations and partners.
The site of the future Embarc Hanford is now occupied by Grizz's Power House Gym. A call to management seeking comment was not immediately returned by deadline.