The City of Hanford announced Tuesday that 211 E. 7th St. will soon become the site of its third cannabis dispensary. The property currently houses Grizz's Power House Gym. 

 Parker Bowman, staff

The City of Hanford has awarded its remaining retail commercial cannabis permit to Embarc, a cannabis company that also plans to transform a portion of E. 7th Street in Downtown Hanford by creating a coworking and community space.

Embarc has six cannabis retail locations in California, including South Lake Tahoe, Alameda and Fresno. Embarc Hanford plans to redevelop an existing 3,600 square-foot building at 211 E. 7th St. for its retail boutique and home base for delivery services, according to a release from the City.

The project’s second phase involves the redevelopment of a 20,000 square-foot building into a public market and coworking space. Embarc Hanford purchased both buildings from lifelong Hanford resident and farmer Michael Miya, who will serve as an owner of Embarc Hanford as well as the chair of the Embarc Hanford community advisory board.

