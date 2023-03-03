Victor Michel offers the diners of Hanford a taste of his hometown, El Grullo, in a variety of ways.

The entrepreneur’s newest business is the Grullense Burrito Bowl, located at 913 W. Lacey Blvd., in Hanford. It is right next door to another Michel restaurant, Valle Grullense in the former Chicken Shack location. 

“The idea was to give faster service, kind of an express,” said Michel’s wife, Gloria. “Not everyone has enough time to come in and sit down and enjoy a meal [at Valle Grullense], so it’s a lot faster  [at Grullense Burrito Bowl] and it’s been working well.”

