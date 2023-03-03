Victor Michel offers the diners of Hanford a taste of his hometown, El Grullo, in a variety of ways.
The entrepreneur’s newest business is the Grullense Burrito Bowl, located at 913 W. Lacey Blvd., in Hanford. It is right next door to another Michel restaurant, Valle Grullense in the former Chicken Shack location.
“The idea was to give faster service, kind of an express,” said Michel’s wife, Gloria. “Not everyone has enough time to come in and sit down and enjoy a meal [at Valle Grullense], so it’s a lot faster [at Grullense Burrito Bowl] and it’s been working well.”
Having opened about two weeks ago, the Burrito Bowl serves as an express version of the flagship restaurant for those on-the-go folks or for people who may not get a full hour for lunch or dinner break, but want something good and quick, Gloria said.
The opening of the Burrito Bowl has gone better than the couple expected, Gloria said.
The menus are similar, specializing in traditional Mexican food, with the chili verde being especially popular, Gloria said.
Victor is very hands-on in the kitchen. Many of the recipes are inspired by his time growing up in El Grullo, Jalisco, Mexico. His parents were both bakers and his father also sold water that he transported into town via a donkey-drawn cart. A mural of this cart and the town of El Grullo decorates the walls of Valle Grullense and gives the businesses their name.
The Michels have been in Hanford for more than 30 years, formerly co-owning restaurants in Tulare, Visalia, Dinuba and Fresno but are currently focused on their three Hanford businesses as well as a “baby” Pistachio farm in Lemoore that should start yielding crops in the next two years.
The third Michel business is Grullense Market, 1411 N. 10th Ave. The market opened in April of 2022, delayed by the COVID pandemic. A new building was constructed for the market, spearheaded by Victor, yet another one if his hats to go along with baker, chef and farmer.
Groceries of all types, as well as Harris Ranch meat and the famous Michel family bread are available at the market.
“The bread sells very well,” Gloria said.
With so much on the table already, one wonders if the Grullense brand will continue to expand – according to Gloria, it’s very likely. She adds that Victor has his eyes on something new already.
“I say I want nothing else, but when I see a good opportunity, I take it,” Victor said.