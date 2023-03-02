Great Wolf, developers of a Great Wolf resort and waterpark on Highway 99 at Caldwell Avenue in Visalia, pulled out of the deal this week.

The 35-acre project was expected to break ground this year on the way to drawing up to 600,000 annual visitors. Tulare County, which has jurisdiction - had approved the project, estimating it could have a $2 billion impact.

A company spokesperson explained the Chicago-based firm has multiple projects around the country and the timing wasn't right for the California resort. Property owners at the Sequoia Gateway center continue to look for tenants or could sell the land to another developer.

