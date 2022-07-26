Fresno State viticulture and enology faculty, staff and students will highlight innovative practices and technology at a Grape Day event 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9. Industry professionals in the table, wine and raisin grape industry are invited to the free event that will cover a wide variety of wine industry topics.
A breakfast sponsored by event partner American Vineyard magazine will open the event at 7 a.m. on the lawn next to the Vincent E. Petrucci Viticulture Building. After demonstrations of drone and autonomous technology by Burro and Monarch Tractor at 8 a.m., faculty from Fresno State and UC Davis will make research presentations tied to soil conductivity, smoke taint, wastewater and other topics.
A Fresno State Winery wine tasting for those 21 and over will cap the event at noon and will feature student research poster presentations.