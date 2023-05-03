Governor Gavin Newsom today issued a proclamation declaring May 2023, as “Small Business Month” in the State of California.
"California’s economy is the envy of the world thanks in large part to our more than 4.2 million small businesses – more than any other state," Newsom said in the proclamation, adding "California’s small businesses account for over 99% of total businesses in the state and employ more than 7 million people, nearly half of the state’s private sector workforce. Our small businesses are global leaders in innovation and economic competitiveness, and embody the entrepreneurial spirit that drives the economy of the Golden State."
Newsom then pledged a commitment to help California’s small businesses thrive and to ensuring that the "California Dream can be a reality for everyone."