From 4:30-7 p.m. Friday Gotti's Kitchen, a new restaurant serving Lemoore and the surrounding communities will host a grand opening on the campus of West Hills College Lemoore in the Student Union.
"We are so excited Gotti's Kitchen has found a home on our campus," said West Hills College Lemoore President James Preston. "We welcome our students, staff, and the surrounding communities to join us and enjoy a fun-filled afternoon and great food."
DJ Danny Boy will play music throughout the event. Local vendors will be present, and face painting will also be available for the younger guests.