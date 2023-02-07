011023-han-photo-gottis-kitchen-2
Edgar Puga stirs Mexican rice for the afternoon's lunch menu at Gotti's Kitchen at West Hills College Lemoore in this Jan. 10 file photo.

 Gary Feinstein, Contributor

From 4:30-7 p.m. Friday Gotti's Kitchen, a new restaurant serving Lemoore and the surrounding communities will host a grand opening on the campus of West Hills College Lemoore in the Student Union.

"We are so excited Gotti's Kitchen has found a home on our campus," said West Hills College Lemoore President James Preston. "We welcome our students, staff, and the surrounding communities to join us and enjoy a fun-filled afternoon and great food."

DJ Danny Boy will play music throughout the event. Local vendors will be present, and face painting will also be available for the younger guests.

