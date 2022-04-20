Goodwill Industries of South Central California is expanding with the addition of a new Hanford superstore and combined donation center set to open this Friday, April 22, 2022.
Following the growth of its Lemoore store, Goodwill searched for a larger property to expand its efforts.As a result, the Lemoore store will relocate to Hanford (in the old OSH building), making it the largest Goodwill store in the region, occupying 23,388 square feet.
Join Goodwill Industries of South Central California for the Hanford superstore grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony on at 9:30 a.m. Friday, April 22 to meet the team and be one of the first to shop at the new store. Guests are encouraged to shop and engage on social media throughout the weekend for a chance to win Goodwill gift certificates.
The new store will be five times larger than the Lemoore location and will employ 22 full-time employees allowing the company to fulfill its mission to provide work opportunities and skills development to people with barriers to employment and expand its offerings to Kings County customers. While all current employees will transfer to the new location, Goodwill is hiring ten additional full-time staff with benefits.
The Hanford Goodwill store will also offer residents a seamless donor experience with a drive-thru donation center. The sales floor alone will occupy 12,500 square feet with a large variety of items, and over 20% of stock replaced each week.
“We are honored by the support that Kings County has shown Goodwill over the years,” said Jake Slayton, President & CEO of Goodwill Industries of South Central California. “Our team is excited to provide local residents with job opportunities, training, and a larger selection of items from small appliances and sports equipment to home décor and clothing.”