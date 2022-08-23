A Cal Poly faculty member and several students have developed a new adhesive, in collaboration with an East Coast company, that has the potential to significantly impact the amount of consumer materials that are recycled in the U.S. and worldwide. 

Professor Philip Costanzo has been developing a new glue in his Cal Poly laboratory in partnership with the technology development and consulting company Geisys Ventures, LLC (Geisys). Their public-private partnership is the basis for a joint commercial venture.  

So far, seven students have been involved in developing the ecology-friendly product, gaining invaluable Learn by Doing experience in the process.    

