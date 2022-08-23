While juggling her life as a mother and wife, Megumi Morris is now also the owner of her father's restaurant — Geta Xpress.
Morris took over the family business from her father, Kazutachi Tamura, in 2020 — right before COVID hit.
Celebrating their 35th anniversary now, Morris and her husband, Devon Morris, have jumped into the family business feet first.
While COVID affected many restaurant businesses, Geta Xpress was affected differently than others. Their business instead benefited and the pandemic actually helped double their sales.
As a kid, Megumi never would have imagined working and owning her father's restaurant.
Megumi said, “As a kid, I would be behind the kitchen while my parents would be cooking not knowing I would be next to own it.”
Before taking over, Megumi wanted to attend school to become a fashion designer and choreographer. And so, she moved to Los Angles to attend FIDM/ Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising from 2007 to 2009.
Though Megumi and her husband decided to move back into town she was still working in fashion design remotely while finishing school. Even though Megumi ultimately never went on to work as a fashion designer or a choreographer, her life as it is right now working with her husband and having a beautiful daughter is everything to her, she said.
She said she also feels that making her father proud by running his creation is an extraordinary feeling.
Devon could also say the same for her. Before running his father-in-law's business, Devon was in sales almost his whole life. Even though it was a huge change for him, Devon loves the challenge of working at the restaurant and enjoys doing what he’s doing now, he said.
“If you would’ve told me back in the second grade that I would be with Megumi and running this restaurant, I would tell you you’re crazy,” he said of his wife that he's known since elementary school.
Now Geta Xpress has over 150 rolls on the menu back. Originally, the diner was less into sushi and instead focused on main courses like chicken bowls, beef bowls, and bento boxes. Now having so much more on the menu is a little harder to cope with than back then, they said.
As Megumi’s husband said, “It’s really tough to live by the fast-food name that our father-in-law built for this place, due to the fact that we have so much more sushi items with a wide variety of different foods we have to offer.”
Never have anything sitting in the back ready to serve, every item on the menu is freshly cooked.
Megumi and Devon Morris have continued to grow her father's business and keep it managed and run the way Tamura always had it. Offering exceptional food with fresh ingredients and humble, gracious employees ready every day, Geta Xpress has once done it again with yet another successful fantastic year.
Geta Xpress is located at 480 N 11th Ave, in the Hanford Town Center. Hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Sunday. The phone number is 559-582-6821 available for call-in orders, take-out, and dine-in.