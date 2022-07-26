jessica.jpeg
Jessica James
The People's Casino welcomes new hire, Jessica James, to the Eagle Mountain Casino team. James, the new beverage manager, will supervise everything beverage-related, from the menu items to ensure all guests have the best experience possible. James is also a returning member of the Eagle Mountain casino family, having started when the Casino first opened its doors in 1996.

James explains her casino journey, beginning with her time at the casino, what she learned in her experience when she left, and then how she plans to incorporate her knowledge into her current role. Jessica began her casino career as a drop team member, counting money for the casino.

She said, "I knew from the beginning that this was what I wanted my career to be. I feel like that mindset set the tone for my position now. I want to be a role model to other Tribal members and team members to show that growth within the company is always possible."

