The People's Casino welcomes new hire, Jessica James, to the Eagle Mountain Casino team. James, the new beverage manager, will supervise everything beverage-related, from the menu items to ensure all guests have the best experience possible. James is also a returning member of the Eagle Mountain casino family, having started when the Casino first opened its doors in 1996.
James explains her casino journey, beginning with her time at the casino, what she learned in her experience when she left, and then how she plans to incorporate her knowledge into her current role. Jessica began her casino career as a drop team member, counting money for the casino.
She said, "I knew from the beginning that this was what I wanted my career to be. I feel like that mindset set the tone for my position now. I want to be a role model to other Tribal members and team members to show that growth within the company is always possible."
James is not only a returning team member but also a member of the Tule River Tribe. After shortly leaving Eagle Mountain Casino, James gained more knowledge of the food and beverage business by working in several casinos.
Having worked in casinos that offered alcohol, Jessica feels confident in her ability to operate the food and beverage department and is excited about what is already in store for the casino and its guests.
Jessica addresses the concerns individuals might have about introducing alcohol into this atmosphere.
She states, "It is all about having regulations set forth to ensure everyone is having the best experience possible, drinkers and nondrinkers," she continues but explains it all comes down to having a well-trained and prepared team.
Currently, James is working on crafting drink menus for the center bar, steak house, and tap house. While discussing the drink menu, James gave us an inside scoop on what inspires some of the new drink names. She explained that many locations within the reservation hold a lot of value to the community members. One name, in particular, is Club House, which will be a featured drink on the menu. But, of course, guests will have to visit the casino to try it for themselves.
James is also responsible for establishing procedures to ensure everything runs as efficiently as possible for the entire beverage department. Part of that process includes interviewing for available positions for the relocation of the Casino. Eagle Mountain Casino is currently hiring to gain new team members to open the new Casino.
James stated, "We will be expecting a lot from our new team members, especially those working in the food and beverage department, as they will be the main point of contact for the guests." She continues, "Think about it, when you come to the casino, the most interaction you would have would be between the machine. Unless, of course, you decide to have a meal to get a drink. That's where we come in."
Making sure that the guest's needs are being met is James's biggest priority. She anticipates a large volume of traffic coming through the casino doors as soon as it opens and knows it will take a great group of people to make it work.
James' experience with the casino has come full circle, having been with the Casino when it first opened its doors to now being a part of the grand opening journey. Especially as a member of the tribe, James is both emotional and excited about everything the casino will bring, especially to the community. This achievement reflects years of hard work of everyone who had a hand in the process.
Currently, Eagle Mountain Casino is located 17 miles east of Porterville and is a full-service casino owned and operated by the Tule River Tribe. Guests must be 18 years of age to enter. The Casino is open 24/7. In addition, the Grizzly Food court is open 24/7, and the River Steakhouse is open 5-10 p.m. Friday – Sunday.
The new casino property is scheduled to open in the Fall of 2022, off Highway 65 in Porterville next to the Porterville Fair Grounds. The new property will double in size, growing to over 100,000 square feet, featuring new dining options, 1750 slot machines, 20 table games, and a state-of-the-art event center.