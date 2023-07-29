Young readers in Hanford witnessed a real-life giant Thursday. 

George "The Giant" McArthur, in collaboration with the Kings County library, brought his one-man sideshow to the Hanford Civic Auditorium to promote the summer reading program.

The George The Giant' sideshow is a family-friendly comedic stunt show that also aims to educate. McArthur's daring performances include taking a nail to the head, enduring an animal trap on his hand, fearlessly walking on shards of glass, showcasing his strength by ripping a phonebook in half, and forming a human crazy straw. The grand finale was the cause of many dropped jaws and gasps in the crowd as he demonstrated his famous skill — the "world's tallest sword swallower."

