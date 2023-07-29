Young readers in Hanford witnessed a real-life giant Thursday.
George "The Giant" McArthur, in collaboration with the Kings County library, brought his one-man sideshow to the Hanford Civic Auditorium to promote the summer reading program.
The George The Giant' sideshow is a family-friendly comedic stunt show that also aims to educate. McArthur's daring performances include taking a nail to the head, enduring an animal trap on his hand, fearlessly walking on shards of glass, showcasing his strength by ripping a phonebook in half, and forming a human crazy straw. The grand finale was the cause of many dropped jaws and gasps in the crowd as he demonstrated his famous skill — the "world's tallest sword swallower."
“I’m addicted to the audience’s reactions, the gasps of shock and awe from the kids,” McArthur said.
McArthur's journey as a performer began about 31 years ago when he was just 21 years old. His passion for the extraordinary led him to explore the world of sideshow entertainment.
"I was about 12 when I was first entranced by fire eating, at the county fair. The rest is history," he said.
At the age of 22, he took his first step into the world of stunts with the same act he loved so much — fire eating.
“Every stunt I do has about a year's worth of research behind it,” he said.
Over the years, McArthur has honed his craft by making appearances on “America’s Got Talent,” “American Horror Story,” and in the Tim Burton film, “Bigfish,” developing a unique brand of entertainment that blends humor, spectacle and skill.
Despite his performances on larger stages, library shows are McArthur’s pride and joy, as he spent the majority of his childhood in a library, he said.
“I was the target of bullies when I was younger because of my height, I spent most of my days in a library seeking refuge… Library shows are my favorite because I feel like I’m returning the favor. It was the immersive mystery and fantasy in fiction that gave me a safe place so I hope I can give that same feeling to the new generation," he said.
Bringing the George The Giant sideshow to the Hanford Civic Auditorium is not only a treat for the locals but also an ingenious way to promote the summer reading program. By collaborating with the Kings County library, McArthur aims to inspire young minds to delve into the world of literature and imagination like he did.
“I loved the show, all the stunts were equally awesome and interesting,” said audience member Tony Sheapard after the show.
The George the Giant show was one of six kings library sponsored shows, all part of the Summer Reading Program which challenges kids, teens and adults to read a total of 500, 1,000 and 1,500 minutes respectively throughout June, July and August for a prize.