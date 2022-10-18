unnamed (9).jpg

George Pierce, left, will serve as 2023 World Ag Expo chairman.

 Contributed

Working together was the theme of the annual World Ag Expo Chairman’s Kickoff Dinner at the International Agri-Center on Saturday, Oct. 8.

The event gave the new show chairman a chance to gather committee chairmen, staff, and his friends and family to share a meal and set the tone for “farm show season.”

The 2023 show chairman, Tulare resident George Pierce, placed a quote from Henry Ford on each table for guests to ponder: “Coming together is a beginning, staying together is progress, and working together is success.”

