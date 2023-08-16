Rain map

The NOAA precipitation map for the later part of August shows above-normal rainfall in California.

Decades of land subsidence caused by unregulated and continued groundwater overdraft have caused the Friant-Kern Canal, which is a 152-mile gravity fed canal, to sink as much as 14 feet in the area between Porterville and Delano.

This damage has resulted in a 60% loss of carrying capacity along the canal.

This water supply impact has caused harm, not only to the farms that make the economic engine in the San Joaquin Valley run, but also to cities and communities, whose primary source of drinking water is from the underground aquifer.

