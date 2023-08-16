Decades of land subsidence caused by unregulated and continued groundwater overdraft have caused the Friant-Kern Canal, which is a 152-mile gravity fed canal, to sink as much as 14 feet in the area between Porterville and Delano.
This damage has resulted in a 60% loss of carrying capacity along the canal.
This water supply impact has caused harm, not only to the farms that make the economic engine in the San Joaquin Valley run, but also to cities and communities, whose primary source of drinking water is from the underground aquifer.
Now a fix is underway and progress is being made, says Friant Water CEO Jason Phillips.
“At a time when political conflict seems to be the norm, our project is, in every way, a great example of how federal, state, and local partners can coalesce to make a major infrastructure project possible," said Phillips.
Then there is the historic flooding in the region that has impacted the equipment, workload, and the schedule of this project - nevertheless “it remains on schedule. “
“Now the canal lining has begun. Recently, the heavy equipment that is designed specifically for projects like this began the steady process of pouring the concrete that will become the new realigned canal,” Phillips said.
Starting just north of Deer Creek, and headed north, about 2,000 linear feet of canal lining are being poured every day, signaling the end of the project is approaching.
The canal should be ready to handle this coming winter’s new water flows.
Area GSAs get millions not to pump
The State of California has awarded millions to local groundwater Sustainability Agencies (GSAs) in the region to pay farmers not to pump groundwater.
The region is known as one of the most sevrely overdrafted parts of the state. The Department of Water Resources announced in July the award of $17 million in so-called LandFlex grants — $7.7 million to the Lower Tule River Irrigation District Groundwater Sustainability Agency, $5 million to Pixley Irrigation District Groundwater Sustainability Agency and $5 million to Westside Water District Groundwater Sustainability Agency.
Earlier this year the agency awarded grants to Greater Kaweah GSA - $7 million and Eastern Tule GSA - $7 million.
Home building permits
New home permits are up in Kings County so far this year but down in Tulare County. So far through mid-August, Kings has seen 354 single-family home permits compared to 207 this time last year and 178 over the same time period in 2021.
Hanford and Lemoore account for most of the permits. Meanwhile, Tulare County has slowed construction with just 503 permits issued so far compared to over 800 on average in recent years by this time of the year.
Faraday delivers first car
Faraday Future has delivered its first car off their Hanford assembly line this week with a price tag of $309,000. The event comes five years after production was supposed to happen and five months after their start of production.
Faraday Future delivered this first FF91 electric SUV to a recipient in Costa Mesa. It is not clear if the user purchased the high-end car. Faraday Future’s press release describes its first owners as “users and developer co-creators.”
The company says it is "actively signing purchase agreements" with more customers. Workers at the Hanford plant will hope more customers sign up.
Dueling forecasts
GFS weather models are offering different pathways for a Baja storm heading north next week that could barrel right into the heart of California, or veer east or west as they traditionally do.
Two models posted Wednesday suggest it could head right over Los Angeles and move all the way into Northern California. One forecaster says just two tropical storms have visited California since 1900.
“This is a very rare event should this happen.” The Sierra could see several inches.