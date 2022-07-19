The Artist Tree announced they will open their doors and become the first licensed cannabis dispensary in Fresno this month.
From nearly 100 applicants for a retail cannabis permit, The Artist Tree emerged victorious to become the first dispensary to serve the community of the Golden State’s fifth largest city.
The brand highlights the natural synergy between art and cannabis, seamlessly combining rotating displays of local art with high-end retail shopping. What was once a furniture store in the prestigious Park Place Shopping Center will now be a reimagined retail space that functions as an art gallery, educational space and communal shopping destination. The space features a seamless open floor plan, custom free standing art displays, industrial detailing, custom cabinetry, hardwood floors, and museum-style inlaid glass displays throughout the interior.
The Fresno location will be the 5th venue in The Artist Tree chain, but far from a faceless corporate cannabis entity, the new location will be owned and operated by Fresno locals that are as passionate about cannabis as they are about the city of Fresno, according to a press release. Co-owned and operated by Fresno natives Lawrence Artenian, Clifford Tutelian and The Artist Tree team, Lauren Fontein, Aviv Halimi, Avi Kahan, Mitchell Kahan, and Courtney Caron (a former resident and Miss Fresno County), the venue will go beyond just selling cannabis in hopes of serving the city through community events, education, and perhaps most importantly, by fostering creativity.
“As the first cannabis retailer to open in Fresno, The Artist Tree is thrilled at the opportunity to set a new 'higher' standard for cannabis through an innovative storefront that will truly reflect the Fresno community by highlighting local artists and serving as a safe community gathering space,” states co-founder Lauren Fontein.
The Artist Tree in Fresno will showcase a wide array of local Fresno artists with rotating exhibits. The inaugural exhibit will feature the works of Lance Anderson, Joan Sharma, Nicolas Rattaire and others. All proceeds from sales of the artwork will go directly to the artists.
“Shopping with us is an immersive experience unlike anything in the world,” says Lauren Fontein, co-founder of The Artist Tree. “The space will enhance your perception of the arts and change how you experience cannabis. Art of all kinds and the best cannabis product available are integrated with interactive educational hubs throughout the venue.”
One of the most unique elements of The Artist Tree Fresno is the beautifully designed Cultivation Learning Center. It’s a 10 x 15 enclosed glass room, highlighting cannabis clone plants at various stages of their development. Led by the Artist Tree’s cultivation guides, guests will be able to walk through the glass cube and visualize the craft cannabis production process with cloned plants. The store will also sell an assortment of clone plants for customers to bring home.
The Artist Tree Fresno puts as much effort into curating its cannabis offerings and buying experience as it does its creative showcasing, the release stated. With over 800 items, including vape cartridges, topicals, edibles, CBD wellness products, craft strains, premium concentrates and pre-rolls, The Artist Tree’s staff can assist cannabis novices and connoisseurs find their perfect fit. For those who enjoy browsing on their own, featured brand products will be showcased in secured custom display tables and interactive digital screens will be positioned throughout the retail showroom where guests can get a personalized product consultation, product information, and even place an order at their own pace.
The Artist Tree opened their doors in Fresno on July 11 for a soft launch, but will also be hosting a Grand Opening for the community at large on July 23.
The Artist Tree retail and art space will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. at 7835 N. Palm Ave., Suite 103, Fresno, 93711. Shortly after opening, their delivery service will launch. Customers can place online orders for pick up and delivery at TheArtistTree.com.
To learn more about The Artist Tree visit TheArtistTree.com and follow @TheArtistTree on Instagram.