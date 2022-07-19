Screen Shot 2022-07-06 at 3.43.50 PM.png

The Artist Tree opened their doors in Fresno on July 11 for a soft launch, but will also be hosting a Grand Opening for the community at large on July 23.

The Artist Tree announced they will open their doors and become the first licensed cannabis dispensary in Fresno this month.

From nearly 100 applicants for a retail cannabis permit, The Artist Tree emerged victorious to become the first dispensary to serve the community of the Golden State’s fifth largest city.

The brand highlights the natural synergy between art and cannabis, seamlessly combining rotating displays of local art with high-end retail shopping. What was once a furniture store in the prestigious Park Place Shopping Center will now be a reimagined retail space that functions as an art gallery, educational space and communal shopping destination. The space features a seamless open floor plan, custom free standing art displays, industrial detailing, custom cabinetry, hardwood floors, and museum-style inlaid glass displays throughout the interior.

