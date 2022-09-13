Fresno State is ranked No. 30 for social mobility in U.S. News and World Report’s 2022-2023 Best College rankings published on Sept. 12.
The social mobility category recognizes colleges and universities for how well schools graduate students who receive federal Pell Grants, meaning they come from low- to medium-income households. U.S. News and World Report has published its Best College rankings for the past 38 years as a guide for students and parents to compare the academic quality of universities and colleges across the nation.
The University also ranked high in the undergraduate engineering program category placing No. 49; in civil engineering ranked at No. 12; electrical engineering at No. 11 and mechanical engineering at No. 18. The programs, all under the Lyles College of Engineering, improved its rankings compared to last year.
Last month, Fresno State ranked No. 36 in Washington Monthly’s 2022 National University Rankings of colleges and universities that best serve the country.
Professor Mai Der Vang wins American Book Award
Author Mai Der Vang, an assistant professor of English at Fresno State, won an American Book Award for her documentary poetry collection, “Yellow Rain.” The award, one of 13 presented this year by the nonprofit Before Columbus Foundation, recognizes outstanding contributions to diversity in American literature. Vang’s second book of poetry, published in 2021 by Graywolf Press, was previously named a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize in Poetry and a finalist for the PEN/Voelcker Award for Poetry. “Yellow Rain” integrates archival research and declassified government documents to examine the biological warfare that threads through wars involving Hmong people. Vang teaches creative writing in the Master of Fine Arts program at Fresno State.
Juan Felipe Herrera wins Ruth Lilly Poetry Prize
U.S. Poet Laureate Emeritus Juan Felipe Herrera, a professor emeritus of Chicano and Latin American studies at Fresno State, won a Ruth Lilly Poetry Prize in recognition of outstanding lifetime achievement in poetry. The prize, which includes a $100,000 award from the nonprofit Poetry Foundation, is one of the most prestigious awards given to American poets. Herrera is the author of more than 30 books, including the new and expanded edition of his groundbreaking 1989 bilingual book “Akrílica,” published in 2022 by Noemi Press, and the poetry collection “Every Day We Get More Illegal,” published in 2020 by City Lights Books. Herrera coordinates the Laureate Lab Visual Wordist Studio inside Fresno State’s library, and he recently had an elementary school named after him in southeast Fresno.
Mobile health unit returns for fall 2022 semester
The Fresno State Mobile Health Unit will head back on the road for the fall 2022 semester to provide free health services to Fresno County residents. There will be five stops in September, including:
Cherry Avenue Auction (4640 S. Cherry Ave., Fresno, CA 93706) from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13.
The Big Red Church (2131 N. Van Ness Blvd., Fresno, CA 93704) from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept 22.
Mosqueda Bike Park (4670 Butler Ave., Fresno, CA 93702) from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27.
Reedley Community College (995 N. Reed Ave., Reedley, CA 93654) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, in partnership with Reedley Community College’s Community Health and Wellness Fair.
Residents can receive diabetes and blood pressure screenings, as well as health assessments, nutrition information and referrals. The COVID-19 Pfizer Bivalent boosters will also be available for those ages 12 and up who have received their primary shots or last booster dose two months prior, while supplies last. Walk-in patients will be accepted and no appointment is needed.
The Sept. 22 and Sept. 27 dates are in collaboration with Assemblyman Dr. Joaquin Arambula’s community resource fairs aimed at providing information from local agencies in health care, education, legal aid, workforce development and immigration services.
The Mobile Health Unit, coordinated by the Fresno State School of Nursing, travels to various rural communities in Fresno County offering free health services to those who do not have readily available access to health care. INFO: Kelly Cunning at kcunning@csufresno.edu, 559.278.2076 or Melissa Tav mtav@csufresno.edu, 559.278.8379. See fall 2022 dates.
Conference focuses on Deaf, hard of hearing children with CHARGE Syndrome
The fourth annual Scarlett’s Park Conference in The Silent Garden will take place over two days, from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, and 9 a.m to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24. Presented virtually, the conference will focus on “Deaf and hard of hearing children with CHARGE Syndrome,” which refers to birth defects that affect the hearing of one in 150,000 children worldwide. The free, public online conference will include resources and presentations by experts in the field, as well as a panel discussion with parents of young children and young adults with CHARGE Syndrome, as well as young adults. The deadline to register is Wednesday, Sept. 21.
The conference is sponsored by the College of Health and Human Services at Fresno State, Texas State Health and Human Services and Registry of Interpreters for the Deaf, Inc. INFO: View the online website or contact Dr. Paul Ogden at thesilentgarden@csufresno.edu or 559.549.4218