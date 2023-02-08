Fresno Madera Farm Credit, a farmer-owned cooperative in California’s Central Valley, announced recently that it will distribute a record $17.1 million in cash patronage to their member borrowers.
Checks will go out to Fresno Madera Farm Credit’s more than 620 farmers, ranchers, and agri-business owners and operators in March 2023.
The amount of the distribution represents a 67% increase over the last five years, which Board Chairman Jeff Jue attributes to the financial strength of the Association as well as strong overall growth experienced over the past year.
“As a farmer, I can tell you that it is reassuring to be able to get access to capital from a lender that knows the area’s agriculture and is committed to serving ag no matter the challenges we face,” said Jue. “This patronage distribution is a testament to the financial strength of our Association, which is vital to our membership as we help them navigate the numerous challenges they are facing in their farming operations.”
As owners of the financial cooperative, Fresno Madera Farm Credit’s members share in the success of the cooperative through patronage dividends which are distributed to members after the financial needs of the organization are assessed, according to a release.. Overall, the patronage amount from 2022 will equal 0.95% of each member’s average daily borrowing for the year.
“We see our patronage program as a key to our value proposition with our members — these patronage payments go a long way toward lowering their interest costs, which is key in a year where we’ve seen the Fed increase interest rates so quickly,” said Keith Hesterberg, President and CEO.
Fresno Madera Farm Credit, part of the national Farm Credit System, serves customers in Fresno and Madera counties, two of the top agriculture producing counties in the country.