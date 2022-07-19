The highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) has made its way to California. Fresno Chaffee Zoo has been monitoring the virus for several months and has decided to take precautionary measures to protect its birds.
"While this is a highly infectious disease, our teams are ready to enact our safety plan for this very scenario,” said Chief Veterinary Officer, Dr. Shannon Nodolf. “We are protecting all of our birds and will continue to monitor the level of risk to take further precautions.”
Bird flu is an infection caused by avian (bird) influenza (flu) viruses. These flu viruses occur naturally among birds. Wild birds worldwide carry the viruses, but usually do not get sick from them. However, it is very contagious and can cause life-threatening illness in susceptible birds, including many zoo species.