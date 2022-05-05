Fresno Chaffee Zoo has renewed its accreditation from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA).
“This is an immense accomplishment for the zoo and the Central Valley community,” said Jon Forrest Dohlin, Fresno Chaffee Zoo CEO. “By being an AZA accredited facility, we are able to give our community pride in knowing that Fresno Chaffee Zoo is one of the top zoological facilities and provides not only the best animal care possible but also, safety for visitors, impactful
educational programs, conservation efforts, guest services, and much more.”
Fresno Chaffee Zoo has received multiple awards from AZA including the Quarter Century Award, which honors zoos and aquariums that have maintained AZA accreditation continuously for 25 years or more, and the prestigious AZA Top Honor Exhibit Award for Sea Lion Cove in 2014.
“Getting AZA accreditation is rigorous, and the standards continue to evolve, ensuring animal welfare remains at the forefront of our process,” said Dan Ashe, President and CEO of AZA. “Our standards are comprehensive, and our process is thorough, objective, and independent, with membership measured against a commitment to meeting the 'gold standard' for a modern zoological
facility.”
For more information about the AZA and its accreditation process, please visit