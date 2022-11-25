Residents living in and around the Hanford area can learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes and other chronic, serious conditions with affordable screenings by Life Line Screening at an upcoming event.
Hanford Fraternal Hall will host this community event on Dec. 14. The site is located at 1015 N 10th Ave. in Hanford.
Screenings can check for:
- The level of plaque buildup in your arteries, related to risk for cardiovascular disease, stroke and overall vascular health.
- HDL and LDL Cholesterol levels
- Diabetes risk
- Kidney and thyroid function, and more
Free parking is available.
Special package pricing starts at $159, but consultants will work with you to create a package that is right for you based on your age and risk factors. Call 1-877-237-1287 or visit the website at www.lifelinescreening.com. Pre-registration is required.