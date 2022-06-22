With an excited upbeat tone in her voice that seemingly comes from authentic and inspired love for her job, Puja Lachmandas explains the reason behind her fragrant outlook on business.
Perfumerie, located in the Hanford Mall, opened in November of 2015 with a grand Thanksgiving opening. If anybody has found themselves flipping through endless catalogs, online platforms or even scouring department stores for the latest and best fragrances, the job just got a whole lot easier since the opening.
Longtime manager of Perfumerie, Lachmandas explains that Perfumerie is a rare place with fragrances of all types. She says what may set Perfumerie apart from the rest is that they are a “Discount Outlet store offering fragrances that have been discontinued or are hard to find. They also offer a general selection of new and even more vintage types of perfumes and colognes for both men and women.
Puja said one of her favorite scents "without a doubt" is the original Burberry fragrance. She also notes that the most popular scent, she feels, is “Dolce & Gabana’s Light Blue.” She notes that this scent has a “nice, fresh smell.” She also notes that this scent is good for “all ages.”
Lachmandas really knows her stuff. With so many different scents in the store to choose from and lined walls of seemingly endless fragrance choices we can see that Perfumerie provides an excellent experience for the fragrance shopper or casual walk-by patron. Just looking at the numerous options is a visual spectacle in itself.
This store has a welcoming nature from its decor to its friendly staff. The store is simply set up to make the fragrance and the individual the stars of the show. Part of what sets this experience apart is the individual attention in selecting your fragrance along with the discount aspect that adds even more allure to drop by and spritz away as you let various scents take you away to fabulous times again and again.
If that’s not enough, Lachmandas also notes that Perfumerie “offers year-round gift sets that other stores only offer at Christmas time.”
Perfumerie also offers a layaway option.
Also, any economic downturn or changes have not upset this business, she said. They have still managed to offer their consistent discounted rate. It is also nice to note that the store was previously located in Fresno's Fashion Fair Mall for 10 successful years before moving to their new Hanford location in 2015. Perfumerie has managed to maintain a loyal customer base while still attracting customers from both Fresno and Hanford.
It has been said that scents can really uplift us in many ways and the possibilities are just as varied as the massive selection at this special outlet store.
Perfumerie is located in the Hanford Mall at 1675 W. Lacey Blvd. Hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays.