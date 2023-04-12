Kings County Board of Supervisors Chair Richard Valle says flood damage from this year's snowmelt could reach $2 billion in property and other economic fallout from foothill water that continues to flow into the Tulare Lakebed around Corcoran.

Called "the big melt," the snowpack is starting to stream down from the foothills as the Valley gets its first 80-degree days.

The Kings County Agricultural Commissioner has received estimates of approximately $800 million in agriculture losses so far. 

