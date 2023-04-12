Kings County Board of Supervisors Chair Richard Valle says flood damage from this year's snowmelt could reach $2 billion in property and other economic fallout from foothill water that continues to flow into the Tulare Lakebed around Corcoran.
Called "the big melt," the snowpack is starting to stream down from the foothills as the Valley gets its first 80-degree days.
The Kings County Agricultural Commissioner has received estimates of approximately $800 million in agriculture losses so far.
Valle, who uses social media to communicate with constituents and leaders in Sacramento, pleaded in a Facebook video on April 11 that “we need funding now” to help raise the levee around Corcoran. He was standing next to the flood-impacted levee with a state prison just one field over.
In the past week a J.G. Boswell representative speaking at a board of supervisors meeting said to expect 1 million acre-feet of water to swamp the lakebed. The representative was responding to tension over where the flood water is going saying they “are trying to work with the County, but 1 million acre feet of water, can’t be mitigated.” He agreed with other local officials that the levees need to be elevated to "save the city of Corcoran and the state prison facility.”
The worry is that this is just the beginning of trouble, with Kings County Sheriff Dave Robinson saying he expects the potential for more flooding to continue until September.
The Sentinel reported last week the “horseshoe-shaped levee that stands between Corcoran and the 1 million acre-feet of snowmelt expected to fill the Tulare lakebed this spring will be raised by 3.5 feet starting immediately," according to the Cross Creek Flood Control District.
Valle told locals on his Facebook page that he is hopeful for state funding to raise the Corcoran levee — something already underway using some local reserve funds which are not adequate to pay for raising the levee to the necessary height.
Top priority
Valle added he hopes funding for the levee will be announced with a visit by the Governor to the area. He said the state’s top emergency official did come to Kings County and told Valle the flood situation here “was her top priority."
Valle says experts are estimating just how much snowmelt could be heading for the lakebed — information needed to decide how much to raise the levee and what funding levels are needed to do it.
Looking to get the state’s attention, Valle posed for a photo with the two Corcoran state prisons in the background Tuesday, noting the state needed to protect the investment in facilities and all the staff and prisoners. The two prisons have 8,138 inmates and 9,611 staff members.
Valle has said the state is expected to move some prisoners from the two facilities including the most dangerous ones and a large contingent of medically infirm prisoners who can't simply hop on a bus.
Valle added that he is concerned that whatever happens, the state should not close the Corcoran facilities with all the jobs and economic impact that the prisons have on the region. The state has said it plans to reduce the number of prisoners statewide and close six prisons this year, but not in Kings County.
"We can't' afford to lose the Kings County facilities," Valle said. Each prison has a budget of over $100 million.
Valle said that FEMA has already started distributing emergency supplies around the county placed on high ground.
Valle is the board's lone Democrat - perhaps with a better chance to reach out to Sacramento’s Democratic leaders. The County is expecting the state to add Kings County to President Biden’s emergency funding declaration.