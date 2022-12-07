What began as a family supporting their child’s Future Farmers of America hog project has grown into Sierra Nevada Farms, a boutique pork ranch now shipping premium Central Valley born and raised heritage pork to seven western states and beyond.

Based in Visalia and owned by the DeFreitas family, Sierra Nevada Farms offers a range of wholesome natural products from pork loin, baby back pork ribs and thick cut hickory smoked peppercorn bacon to boneless pork chops and premium sausage made from high-quality “center plate” cuts. Signature sausage links include Chile Verde, Jalapeño Popper, Basil Parmesan and Spanish-Style Chorizo.

These products come predominantly from the family farm, where the approximately 250 sow herd is made up of registered Berkshires, Durocs and various other registered breeds and crossbreeds.

Tags

Recommended for you