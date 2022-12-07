What began as a family supporting their child’s Future Farmers of America hog project has grown into Sierra Nevada Farms, a boutique pork ranch now shipping premium Central Valley born and raised heritage pork to seven western states and beyond.
Based in Visalia and owned by the DeFreitas family, Sierra Nevada Farms offers a range of wholesome natural products from pork loin, baby back pork ribs and thick cut hickory smoked peppercorn bacon to boneless pork chops and premium sausage made from high-quality “center plate” cuts. Signature sausage links include Chile Verde, Jalapeño Popper, Basil Parmesan and Spanish-Style Chorizo.
These products come predominantly from the family farm, where the approximately 250 sow herd is made up of registered Berkshires, Durocs and various other registered breeds and crossbreeds.
“Our mantra is ‘just the good stuff,’” said co-owner Tommy DeFrietas. “We believe in transparency and quality, and delivering the most wholesome, flavorful pork products you can find. We are proud to be a part of the legacy of ranching and farming in California’s Central Valley.”
Added co-owner Caleb DeFrietas, “We want to introduce people to how flavorful our humanely raised, premium heritage pork can be. We don’t cut corners or pass the buck with fillers, preservatives or inferior cuts.”
Caleb DeFreitas explained that his family handles nearly all of the work themselves in raising their small, premium sow herd, right down to milling their own hog feed. “We all pitch in, even the kids, because this is our passion and way of life,” he said.
To celebrate the season and the launch of its new online direct-to-you web platform at SierraNevadaFarms.com, Sierra Nevada Farms is offering free one-to-three-day shipping on orders of $100 or more. A variety of holiday gift bundles are included in this promotion such as “The Sampler Combo,” which includes three packages of sausage varieties and two packages of bacon varieties for $76.50 (including tax), regularly $85.
Sierra Nevada Farms currently ships to seven western states: CA, UT, AZ, NV, OR, WA and ID. Each shipment is expedited with included cold packs to ensure freshness upon delivery. Shipping further afield is also doable, but the costs vary.
“We want to make it easy for Sierra Nevada Farms to be a part of your holiday table,” Tommy DeFreitas said. “This is what makes us satisfied — to see people eating well, enjoying life and spending time with their family and friends.”