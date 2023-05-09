Family HealthCare Network (FHCN) will introduce a Virtual Provider Career Fair on Thursday, May 11 to welcome a new pool of talent into itsprovider network. Family HealthCare Network is seeking mission-driven Physician Assistants, Nurse Practitioners, Optometrists, and Dentists to join our team.
Applicants will have the opportunity to join one of two Zoom meetings from 3-6 p.m. on May 11, where a representative of FHCN will be available to answer questions, receive resumes, and discuss the network opportunities. Applicants are not required to attend the entire three-hour event, and are encouraged to register at www.fhcn.org/work-with-us/provider-recruitment, but virtual walk-ins are welcomed.
The Virtual Career Fair will feature two groups: