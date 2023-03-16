Thousands of Kings County third graders visited the Kings Fairgrounds Thursday morning for a unique educational experience.

Farm Day, now in its 17th year, is hosted by the Kings County Farm Bureau, The Kings Fair and the Kings County Office of Education. The goal of the event is to educate local children on different aspects of agriculture and to spark an interest that may lead them into agricultural careers later in life.

“We want students to know that ag is here and it exists. I don’t think people realize that agriculture is responsible for one in four jobs in Kings County. It’s by far the biggest industry employing people in the county,” said Kings County Farm Bureau executive director Dusty Ference. 

Editor/Lifestyles

Parker Bowman is a lifestyles reporter and editor for the Hanford Sentinel. He can be reached by email at PBowman@HanfordSentinel.com, or by calling his office phone at 559-583-2432.

