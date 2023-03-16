Thousands of Kings County third graders visited the Kings Fairgrounds Thursday morning for a unique educational experience.
Farm Day, now in its 17th year, is hosted by the Kings County Farm Bureau, The Kings Fair and the Kings County Office of Education. The goal of the event is to educate local children on different aspects of agriculture and to spark an interest that may lead them into agricultural careers later in life.
“We want students to know that ag is here and it exists. I don’t think people realize that agriculture is responsible for one in four jobs in Kings County. It’s by far the biggest industry employing people in the county,” said Kings County Farm Bureau executive director Dusty Ference.
Every third-grade class in Kings County was represented; meaning more than 2,300 students attended the event. Dozens of ag professionals volunteered to give presentations on an aspect of their business. Presentations were given about equipment, technology and animal husbandry, among other topics.
“[The students] love the 4-H and FFA animals down in the barn. That’s always a hit,” Ference said. “That’s followed closely by the equipment. That’s big and exciting.”
Hanford West junior Jada Gonzales spent the morning teaching younger students about Pickles, her boer goat , which is being raised to be sold later this year at the Kings Fair. She said that the students were excited to meet Pickles, though the goat wasn’t enjoying the limelight and was acting somewhat anxious.
Gonzales said that attending Farm Day when she was in third grade helped influence her to join 4-H.
“There’s so much in ag. Goats are what I chose, but you can literally do so much which helps a lot. It gives you more opportunities to set out to do what you want. Really, everything is ag — especially in the county we live in,” she said.
The 2022 Kings County Dairy Princess, Caitlin Mendes, and alternate Dairy Princess, Jocelyn Fagundes, gave presentations about the dairy industry, for which they serve as ambassadors as part of their titular duties.
“I love teaching them about farm to table, how the milk gets from the cow to the grocery store,” Mendes said.
The duo, whose terms will be over this summer, are both FFA members. They showed off two sleepy calves, which Mendes said were a hit because most third graders have never seen baby cows up close before.
While most students may have never seen young calves so close, they’ve no doubt been in proximity to them by virtue of living in Kings County. Giving context to the things young Kings County residents see every day but may not understand is what Ference finds to be the most interesting part of Farm Day.
“What I have found interesting is the number of kids that don’t realize before today that agriculture is all around them,” Ference said. “They go by it every day and don’t really know what it is.”