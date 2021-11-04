Faraday Future showed off its new prototype to the Hanford community Wednesday and gave insight as to what’s in store for the company, now that it has the necessary funding to bring that vision to life.
In 2017, Faraday Future’s founder Jia Yueting announced his plans to set up a 1 million-square-foot manufacturing facility in Hanford, in the old Pirelli tire plant. Financial troubles would throw these plans into disarray, but fortunes seem to have changed in Faraday’s favor. In July, Faraday completed its merger with Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (PSAC), a special purpose acquisition company. The PSAC merger also provides Faraday Future with a gross of $1 billion in backing funds.
“You know, I tell my kids all the time, it’s not how many times you get knocked down — it’s how many times you get up,” said Matt Tall, vice president of manufacturing for Faraday future. “And with Faraday, that’s a really, really appropriate [phrase] to say.”
Faraday Future received its certificate of occupancy on Tuesday and officially started production on the FF 91 luxury electric car on Wednesday. They expect to roll out vehicles next year.
At the Civic Auditorium in Hanford, business leaders from Faraday Future and officials from the City of Hanford met to show the FF 91 prototype to the public, and to announce the opening of hundreds of new jobs.
“It’s about creating new jobs and it’s about creating new technology-driven jobs to the City of Hanford,” said Mayor Francisco Ramirez, who proceeded to reflect on his own work at Microsoft, and frequently going to Los Angeles and the Bay Area for work. “Now the new generation can travel to Hanford and do their work here.”
According to Tall, Faraday Future currently has six people working at the Hanford plant, but plans to bring that number up to 50 by December, and they’re aiming to hire about 400 people over the next nine months.
The FF 91 is expected to come in at a value of around $180,000, but John Schilling, global director of communications and public relations for Faraday, said they have plans for other, more economical models later on.
“[The] 91 will be the flagship, and then we’ll have another cadence of vehicles that will basically become more mainstream that will be priced at a lower basis than the 91 will be,” Schilling said.
Faraday Future will hold a job fair at the Civic Auditorium from 4:30-7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 10.
