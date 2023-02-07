Faraday Future, the electric car maker who leased a former tire facility in Hanford as a manufacturing plant, said they have received $135 million in convertible secured notes.
Faraday Future share prices shot up over the weekend before the market opened after the news was announced, reaching a peak of $1.30 before the market opened on Monday. This placed the company as one of the highest gaining stocks on the entire stock market over the weekend, with InvestorPlace putting the company as the fourth highest gaining stock on the market prior to opening.
Throughout the day, however, the share price subsequently fell back down to $0.79, the lowest price for the company’s shares for the last five days. Faraday Future’s shares have lost over 70% of their previous value over the last six months relative to the previous price of $2.80