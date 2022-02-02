Reuters reports that electric vehicle start-up Faraday Future now says its review of claims to investors have identified certain inaccurate statements made by its employees and have announced changes in its leadership structure.
The news is significant here in Kings County, as the company gears up its manufacturing plant in Hanford, promising to begin making their high-end vehicles this summer. The plant would potentially employ hundreds of locals if it gets off the ground. Now it is clear they have stumbled and Faraday’s future is again clouded.
The company said it had appointed Susan Swenson, currently an independent member of its board, to the newly created position of executive chairperson of the company.
The company said its chief executive officer Carsten Breitfield and founder Jia Yueting would both be handed a 25% cut each in their annual base salary. Both Breitfield and Yueting would report to the newly-appointed executive chairperson, according to Faraday.
Last July, Faraday went public after merging with Property Solutions Acquisition Co. generating $1 billion for the company. Looking to attract investors with an IPO, the company's claims of reservations for their new car, FF-91, were inflated, they admitted in a SEC filing.
In November, the company announced it had delayed the filing of its quarterly financial report to NASDAQ, forming a special committee to review allegations of inaccurate disclosures, including claims made by short-seller J Capital. The short-seller had called Faraday "a new EV scam in town.” The critical report has generated lawsuits by groups of investors.
But Faraday said in a statement that some allegations were unfounded.
"Based on its work, the Special Committee, assisted by independent legal counsel, Kirkland & Ellis LLP, and a forensic accounting firm, Alvarez & Marsal, concluded that, except as described in the Company’s Form 8-K filed today (the “Form 8-K”) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), other substantive allegations of inaccurate disclosures that the Special Committee evaluated, including those made in the short seller report, were not supported by the evidence reviewed. The Special Committee did identify certain inconsistencies in statements to investors and certain weaknesses in its corporate controls and culture, as detailed in the Form 8-K."
The Company reiterated that it is "working diligently to file its third quarter 2021 Form 10-Q and amended Registration Statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-258993) as soon as possible."
On Feb 2, "Faraday said statements made by some of its employees to certain investors describing founder Jia Yueting's role within the company were inaccurate, and his involvement in the company's management post its merger with Property Solutions Acquisition Corp "was more significant than what had been represented,” says Reuters.
A filing with the SEC regulatory agency Feb. 1 says, "The Company’s statements leading up to the Business Combination that it had received more than 14,000 reservations for the FF 91 vehicle were potentially misleading because only several hundred of those reservations were paid, while the others (totaling 14,000) were unpaid indications of interest."
Faraday Future was founded by Chinese businessman Jia Yueting in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. In August 2017, the company announced that it had signed a lease for a former Pirelli tire plant, a vacant million square foot facility in Hanford. The company said that it may employ up to 1,300 people over time and build up to 10,000 cars a year in Hanford.
Faraday stock had been selling for as high as $15 a share last summer, now has dropped to just above $4 at press time Tuesday. The price dropped 7.46% Tuesday.
Proponents throw in the towel on ‘More Water Now’ Initiative
The' More Water Now' campaign, wanting to qualify The Water Infrastructure Funding Act of 2022 for the November state ballot, has pulled it from circulation due to inadequate financial support. The measure needed one million signatures to qualify. Spokesman Edward Ring says it marks the fourth time farmers have failed to qualify statewide initiatives to increase the water supply over the past 8 years. Ring claims the measure would have benefited all of California, not just with more dams but plenty of conservation projects and recharge facilities.” The initiative gained support in the Valley but not elsewhere. The priority for the campaign now shifts to 2024, says Ring.
County warns World Expo visitors to follow COVID precautions
With COVID spiking in Kings and Tulare counties this week and 100,000 visitors coming to World Ag Expo next week, the Tulare County Health Dept is reminding visitors to take precautions when visiting the show, held both outdoors and indoors. The annual show is being held in Tulare this year Feb. 8-10.
The health department says January has been the month with the highest average COVID cases in Tulare County. As of Jan. 25, Kings County says it "has continued to see a dramatic rise in cases over the past two weeks. Jan. 17-23, Kings had a total of 2,888 community cases – as a means of comparison, consider that during that same time-frame one month ago, Dec. 17-23, we had just 160 community cases. Unvaccinated patients continue to make up the majority of hospitalized patients, now at 83% since the start of the current surge.”
In Tulare County there are now 158 patients admitted to county hospitals with a confirmed case of COVID-19, a change of 53.4% from two weeks ago. Of those, 17 are in an intensive care unit at Kaweah Health.
World Ag Expo announced a few months back that the facility will not be checking the vaccination or negative test status of exhibitors, attendees, vendors, concessionaires, staff, media, or any other persons attending the event.
Masks will be available at gates and on the grounds. The State of California recommends masks for the unvaccinated.
“The health and safety of everyone at our show is our top priority,” said Jerry Sinift, International Agri-Center CEO on Jan. 29. “We’re working with the right agencies to stay up-to-date on the status of coronavirus and how we can prevent the spread.”
"Show officials are working with local, state and federal officials to monitor the situation and develop a plan on the show grounds. No government entity has suggested a change to the planned schedule."
Tulare County Health spokesperson Carrie Monteiro released a statement asking visitors to take precautions.
Large events, such as the World Ag Expo, involve several factors that increase the risk of transmission including:
- Persons attending often travel from outside the immediate area, from areas with higher levels of transmission, and some types of travel may increase the risk of exposure.
- Events have prolonged duration. Participants and attendees are spending extensive periods of time physically close to large numbers of people they don't usually interact with.
- Crowding is common in large events, and we know this to occur at the World Ag Expo.
- Even in venues with universal masking requirements, masks are removed for eating and drinking.
- Effective contact tracing may be difficult given the number of potential uncontrolled mixing between groups and attendees among individuals who are unlikely to be together again and the nature of the events.
- The larger the number of people gathered in crowded settings, the greater the likelihood that contagious persons are present and the more individuals who are exposed with the potential of becoming infected and spreading infections within their families, communities, schools, and workplaces.
- Face mask required indoors
Montiero continues, “Although event organizers are choosing to avoid checking for proof of vaccination or negative test requirements for indoor settings, masking guidelines remain, and it is strongly recommended that attendees wear face masks if they choose to attend the World Ag Expo outdoor activities. Face masks are required to be worn while indoors, regardless of vaccination status.
"All attendees to the World Ag Expo are encouraged to follow and comply with the State requirements for attending mega-events like the World Ag Expo and recognize their actions and personal choices potentially impact COVID transmission rates and potentially amplify the burden being placed on our local hospitals and healthcare system.”
January was a duster and first half of February looks no better
Wild swings in precipitation in California continue with January a ‘duster' for the entire state and locally. NWS Hanford says “January 2022 will be tied as the third driest month of January ever in Hanford since precipitation records began in 1899.”
Earlier storms brought the snowpack in the Sierra well above average but now, a one-two punch of no precipitation across the Golden State and extreme warm temperatures is quickly melting what is up there. The percent of average will continue to plummet over next two weeks as dry conditions continue through mid-February, say water watchers. By then, there is a possible change in the persistent high pressure pattern off our coast, say forecasters. Reports say the Sierra Nevada snowpack, crucial to California's water supply, has experienced “record mid-winter snowmelt over the last four weeks.”
