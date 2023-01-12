IMG_0889.jpg
The Faraday Future prototype was shown at Hanford's Civic Auditorium in this November 2021 file photo. 

 Gary Feinstein

Faraday Future, the electric car maker which has purchased a 1 million square foot facility for a production plant in Hanford, has again fallen out of compliance with the Nasdaq Stock Market listing rules, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Jan. 10.

Michael Ward, a CFA and equity research analyst who is listed on Faraday Future's website as an analyst who follows the company, said in an email that non-compliance with the Nasdaq would be significant, but that Faraday Future is expected to regain compliance.

The company will have 45 days to submit a plan to regain compliance or will be removed from the Nasdaq. Faraday Future received its first notice of non-compliance from the Nasdaq on Jan. 4 for failing to hold an annual shareholders meeting within a year of Dec. 31, 2021.

