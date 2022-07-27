John Lindt

Hanford electric car maker Faraday Future is delaying the start of production and deliveries of their high-end EV to later this year, according to a recent U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing.

Production and deliveries are now put off until the third or fourth quarter of 2022. The company cited supply chain issues although they also added they needed to raise funds for production.

Becky Roof, interim chief financial officer, said in a statement July 25 that "the company is continuing to engage in confidential discussions and negotiations with certain potential investors regarding a potential financing transaction to raise additional capital to fund production activities through the end of 2022 and beyond.

