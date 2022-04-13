Does Faraday have a future? The upstart car maker with a factory in Hanford — Faraday Future — is facing a new NASDAQ imposed deadline of April 19 to file their delayed 2021 financial statement or face delisting of their stock. If Faraday Future intends to remain a listed company, the exchange requires it to meet compliance standards before April 19. Faraday got the news April 4.
An in-house survey found that only several hundred of the 14,000 FF 91 vehicle orders claimed by the company have actually been paid for by customers. Accordingly, Faraday Future announced in late March that it needed extra time to complete an internal investigation, as company executives were suspected of misleading consumers with false statements. Due to a delay caused by the internal investigation, the annual financial report cannot be submitted on time, said the company recently.
This is the second time that Faraday Future has delayed submitting its financial reports. The last time was the third quarter financial report in 2021, for which it also received a delisting warning from the U.S. Stock Exchange.
Faraday Future was founded in May 2014 and listed on the Nasdaq through a SPAC (special purpose acquisition companies) on July 22, 2021. The highest its share price has risen was $20.75. But as of Wednesday, its shares are priced at $4.44.
Also the Securities and Exchange Commission has given subpoenas to Faraday officials, according to Reuters. The company is “cooperating fully” with the investigation, which Faraday said is related to an internal inquiry previously underway.
An internal review had in February identified certain inaccurate statements and the company cut the base salaries of its chief executive, Carsten Breitfield, and founder Jia Yueting, asking them to report to newly-appointed Executive Chairperson Susan Swenson.
Nasdaq had previously informed Faraday Future that if it fails to file its Q3 Form 10-Q and Form 10-K on May 6, it will be delisted; the new action by the Nasdaq requires Faraday Future to update its plan to regain compliance by April 19, according to the company. The delisting woes at the Nasdaq come less than a year after Faraday Future went public via a SPAC transaction, in July of 2021.
Despite the trouble, Faraday’s CEO Breitfeld says they are on schedule to meet their July goal to begin production in Hanford of the high-end electric car.
The CEO said they were tracking six milestones to reach the July production schedule. As of this date the City of Hanford has yet to issue final permits for installation of key heavy equipment but the city says there are six pending permits they are reviewing
City building official Tom Webb says the city is processing the six permits with Webb describing them as “substantial.”
“They are definitely spending large sums of money bringing in the equipment," adds Webb, anticipating their approval over the next two months. One report said the company brought in equipment from China through the Port of Stockton to Hanford.
Faraday Future said it expects operating loss to increase to about $186 million in the quarter-ended Sept. 30, from about $18 million a year earlier, mainly due to higher expenses related to a production ramp-up at its Hanford, California facility.
While there are high hopes the company will be a strong employer locally, this year jobs at the factory are expected to top out at only 50 but accelerate to 400 next year, says the company.