As family nurse practitioner Amandeep Kaur prepared to meet her new clinic team in Corcoran, she felt nervous and excited at the same time. After serving as a hospital registered nurse and charge nurse in Visalia for eight years, she was starting a new career in primary care.
Then, in the Corcoran clinic lobby, the practice administrator, Melissa Ramos, recognized her from the RS Liquor gas station in Corcoran that Kaur’s father owns. “I used to help her out when she came in with her boys,” Kaur said.
In the next room, another team member remembered Kaur from when she worked at the McDonald’s in town as a high school student. They laughed together as they shared memories.
Kaur had come home, and she couldn’t be happier.
“I grew up here. I went to high school here. Nothing can top this,” she said.
Kaur, who completed her nurse practitioner degree in May 2022, cares for patients full time at the Adventist Health Corcoran clinic, 1212 Hanna Street.
Kaur and her family moved to Corcoran when she was a junior in high school. She had spent most of her childhood in India and spoke little English when she arrived, and the community and her classmates welcomed her warmly. “They would come into the station and tell us about the stores, the park, everything about Corcoran,” Kaur recalls. “A lot of us are still friends now.” She and her family, including her husband, daughter, son, parents and brother, live in Corcoran.
Her father, Raj Singh, inspired Kaur to pursue a career in health care. Shortly after immigrating to the United States, he was in a car accident in Wisconsin and spent days in a hospital. “He was so grateful to the nurses who cared for him and understood him, even with his broken English, that he wanted me to become a nurse,” Kaur said. “I want to be like that for my patients. I want to be here for them and help them with their health.”
Kaur started her medical education at Corcoran High School through the Kings County Regional Occupational Program, earning her certificate as a nursing assistant. She said she is grateful for the high school and College of the Sequoias counselors who encouraged and supported her.
In her new position, Kaur looks forward to being a resource for her patients and community. She brings expertise in pediatrics, geriatrics, women’s health and preventive care, and she especially loves helping patients live their best lives through health and wellness. “I want to listen to them and show them the steps to take,” she said.