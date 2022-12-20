Kaur_Amandeep_0257.jpg
 Amandeep Kaur 

 Glenn Nakamichi

As family nurse practitioner Amandeep Kaur prepared to meet her new clinic team in Corcoran, she felt nervous and excited at the same time. After serving as a hospital registered nurse and charge nurse in Visalia for eight years, she was starting a new career in primary care.

Then, in the Corcoran clinic lobby, the practice administrator, Melissa Ramos, recognized her from the RS Liquor gas station in Corcoran that Kaur’s father owns. “I used to help her out when she came in with her boys,” Kaur said.

In the next room, another team member remembered Kaur from when she worked at the McDonald’s in town as a high school student. They laughed together as they shared memories.

