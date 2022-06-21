Family HealthCare Network (FHCN) has announced that it is welcoming Angelica Cabrera-Alvarado, FNP-C to the family medicine team.
Angelica Cabrera-Alvarado, FNP-C graduated with her Bachelor of Science from Western Governors University in Salt Lake City, Utah. She continued her studies and earned her Master of Science in Nursing from Walden University in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Angelica is now accepting patients at Family HealthCare Network in Visalia at 401 East School Avenue.
To schedule an appointment with FHCN, please call or text 1-877-960-3426 or visit www.fhcn.org for more information.
