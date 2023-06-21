Family HealthCare Network (FHCN) is has announced its latest Virtual Provider Career Fair will take place on Thursday, June 29.

Family HealthCare Network is seeking mission driven Family Medicine, Internal Medicine, Pediatrician, and OBGYN Physicians to join our team.

Applicants will have the opportunity to join one of two Zoom meetings from 3-6 p.m. June 29, where a representative of FHCN will be available to answer questions, receive resumes and discuss the network opportunities.

Recommended for you