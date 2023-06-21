Family HealthCare Network (FHCN) is has announced its latest Virtual Provider Career Fair will take place on Thursday, June 29.
Family HealthCare Network is seeking mission driven Family Medicine, Internal Medicine, Pediatrician, and OBGYN Physicians to join our team.
Applicants will have the opportunity to join one of two Zoom meetings from 3-6 p.m. June 29, where a representative of FHCN will be available to answer questions, receive resumes and discuss the network opportunities.
Family HealthCare Network offers employment visa sponsorship, loan repayment opportunities, competitive salaries and a robust benefits package — including alternative schedule options.
Applicants who are looking to attend the Virtual Career Fair are not required to attend the entire three-hour event and are encouraged to register at bit.ly/FHCNProviderFair, but virtual walk-ins are welcome.
The Virtual Career Fair will feature two groups:
- Family Medicine & Internal Medicine Physicians: Zoom ID 864 0972 9339
- Pediatricians & OBGYN Physicians: Zoom ID 837 2428 2286
- For more information on FHCN’s Virtual Provider Career Fair events, please email providerrecruitment@fhcn.org.