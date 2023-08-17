Family HealthCare Network (FHCN) has announced the opening of its new food pantry, located inside of the Hanford health center at 250 W. Fifth Street. In partnership with Kings Community Action Organization (KCAO), this food pantry represents a first of its kind for both companies, aimed at serving patients who struggle with food insecurity and are often unable to access healthy foods.
Our new Hanford food pantry represents a key strategic effort by FHCN and KCAO to address the social determinants of health and food insecurity in Kings County. Because chronic health conditions and long-term health outcomes are significantly impacted by nutrition, this partnership serves as a vital link to the health of our communities. Patients of FHCN’s Hanford health center who report as food insecure will have access to quality dairy products, local fresh fruit and vegetables, meat, and non-perishable foods. The food pantry is set up like a community market, offering our patients a dignified experience that is similar to shopping in a grocery store.
Family HealthCare Network and Kings Community Action Organization hosted a celebratory ribbon-cutting event on Aug. 10, where patients, dignitaries, and other community members were welcomed inside for a closer look at everything the food pantry has to offer.