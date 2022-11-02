Family HealthCare Network (FHCN) continues to expand access to comprehensive health care in the city of Fresno. Now accepting patients at 1344 W. Clinton Ave in Fresno, FHCN is promoting its mission to provide quality health care to all with the expansion of family medicine, adult and children’s dentistry, optometry, on site lab, and community outreach and enrollment, all within the new health center that opened on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022.
“Family HealthCare Network seeks to strengthen communities through its mission to provide health care for all,” said Kerry Hydash, President & CEO. “With the addition of the Clinton Avenue Health Center, Family HealthCare Network is increasing the availability of comprehensive health care for the individuals and families living in the community.”
The opening of FHCN’s new Clinton Avenue Health Center will reinforce Family HealthCare Network’s unyielding commitment to make access to quality health care possible for every community member regardless of his or her insurance status or ability to pay. Family HealthCare Network offers assistance with qualifying individuals for Covered California insurance benefits. Community members may call an FHCN Certified Enrollment Specialist at (559) 741-3441 for assistance with Covered California Open Enrollment.